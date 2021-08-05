Keep Wearing Masks Even If Vaccinated, Warns Mcmillan

By RASHAD ROLLE

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan is urging vaccinated people to continue following public health measures like mask wearing, noting they can still contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

She said as the virus continues to affect the world, people must individually and collectively protect themselves.

“I think with the way the virus is being spread with the Delta variant there is concern that the vaccinated can still spread it so that’s why we continue to make the recommendation to keep your mask on,” she said.

“You would see they are moving toward saying that wearing the mask - even after you have been vaccinated - is the best way to go. This thing continues to evolve and as it evolves you have to be mindful that certainly the public health measures that we carry out, mask wearing, sanitisation, must continue as we move toward getting vaccines and also increasing our capacity to get people to take the vaccines.

“You don’t just drop one because you have the other. You have to be vigilant if we are going to be able to continue this long haul. It’s not a spring. COVID is with us and the better we protect ourselves individually and collectively the better we will get through this whole cycle and right now we are in problems with our capacity so I urge people, we are getting additional vaccines, get vaccinated, but please do not drop all of your public health measures that we have been saying you should carry out.”

Vaccinated people travelling to and throughout The Bahamas are now required to produce either a negative antigen or PCR test result in response to emerging data about the ability of vaccinated people to spread the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Dr McMillan said officials continue to send samples away for variant testing, though the results have been slow to receive.

“We get results way after,” she said. “Based on what we’re seeing, we believe the Delta variant could be here so let us act as if it is. The likelihood that it is circulating is high.”