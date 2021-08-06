Rastafarian Community Says No Members Caught Virus

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Bahamas Rastafarian community says none of its members has contracted COVID-19 thanks to natural remedies that have safeguarded them as cases surge in the country and around the world.

High Priest Rithmond McKinney made the claim yesterday while stating that no Rastafarian will take COVID-19 vaccinations as they believe being injected with “any foreign substance” is against their religious beliefs.

Mr McKinney made it clear Rastafarians use a more natural approach to warding off COVID-19.

“The Prime Minister said we must not use bush medicine against COVID as there is no benefit,” said Mr McKinney. “It’s ironic that he never said how we can boost our immune systems, especially those who have not made up their minds to take the vaccine. He never said how they can prevent themselves from getting it, different from wearing masks and social distancing.

“I think medical officials here should have told Bahamians how they could help themselves this way. The Rastafarian community totally believes in bush medicine. We continue drinking our bush medicine along with cannabis as a part of our regime to prevent COVID.”

Adamant against the vaccine, the Rastafarians produced a document that reads as follows:

“RNA & DNA from 11 species contaminate vaccines. We see the vaccines being detrimental to the holistic development of our children. Recent court decisions have upheld the rights of individuals seeking exemptions from immunisations based upon personal and religious reasons.

“Rastafarians believe that the dangers of vaccines outweigh the benefits and are strongly opposed to any policy that demands immunizations as a condition for Education and/or work.

“We therefore declare our fundamental right to refuse the Novel Covid -19 vaccines in any of its brands and ask that the fundamental rights and freedom as enshrined in our Constitution be respected.” As early as last December while celebrating Human Rights Day at their community on Fire Trail Road, Rastafarians made it clear that they had no intention of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

High Priest McKinney proudly told The Tribune that to date, no Rastafarian in his community has tested positive with the coronavirus.

“We don’t believe in taking the vaccine,” he said. “I think they will have a problem if they want to vaccinate the rastamen. So far from our community, there is not one of us who have been infected with the COVID virus. I think that is a good thing.

“Of course, we also practice a form of social distancing. We wash our hands often and keep our environment clean. And, we are proactive. At the same time the rastaman community, in The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean is not participating in taking the vaccine.”