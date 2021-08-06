Rastafarian Community Says No Members Caught Virus

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmtih-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas Rastafarian community says none of its members has contracted COVID-19 thanks to natural remedies that have safeguarded them as cases surge in the country and around the world.
High Priest Rithmond McKinney made the claim yesterday while stating that no Rastafarian will take COVID-19 vaccinations as they believe being injected with “any foreign substance” is against their religious beliefs.
Mr McKinney made it clear Rastafarians use a more natural approach to warding off COVID-19.
“The Prime Minister said we must not use bush medicine against COVID as there is no benefit,” said Mr McKinney. “It’s ironic that he never said how we can boost our immune systems, especially those who have not made up their minds to take the vaccine. He never said how they can prevent themselves from getting it, different from wearing masks and social distancing.
“I think medical officials here should have told Bahamians how they could help themselves this way. The Rastafarian community totally believes in bush medicine. We continue drinking our bush medicine along with cannabis as a part of our regime to prevent COVID.”
Adamant against the vaccine, the Rastafarians produced a document that reads as follows:
“RNA & DNA from 11 species contaminate vaccines. We see the vaccines being detrimental to the holistic development of our children. Recent court decisions have upheld the rights of individuals seeking exemptions from immunisations based upon personal and religious reasons.
“Rastafarians believe that the dangers of vaccines outweigh the benefits and are strongly opposed to any policy that demands immunizations as a condition for Education and/or work.
“We therefore declare our fundamental right to refuse the Novel Covid -19 vaccines in any of its brands and ask that the fundamental rights and freedom as enshrined in our Constitution be respected.” As early as last December while celebrating Human Rights Day at their community on Fire Trail Road, Rastafarians made it clear that they had no intention of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
High Priest McKinney proudly told The Tribune that to date, no Rastafarian in his community has tested positive with the coronavirus.
“We don’t believe in taking the vaccine,” he said. “I think they will have a problem if they want to vaccinate the rastamen. So far from our community, there is not one of us who have been infected with the COVID virus. I think that is a good thing.
“Of course, we also practice a form of social distancing. We wash our hands often and keep our environment clean. And, we are proactive. At the same time the rastaman community, in The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean is not participating in taking the vaccine.”
Comments
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
People don't think CBD be like it is but it do.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Why would the Tribune publish this?
Enabling.
Shame....
John 50 minutes ago
For the same reason they publish when Super Market is having a bisquit and Crackers sale. Africans love bisquit but they think the crackers are too dry.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
He believes taking bush medicine will prevent him from being infected. Impossible. That would effectively mean its a cure. The only way to prove that would be to expose, with intention, someone taking their concoction to the virus.
It is possible that bush medicine properly administered might give his immune system the boost it needs to better fight the virus if infection sets in and it might help alleviate some symptoms.
The 2nd thing in their favour, Ive never seen an obese Rastafarian. Appears to me that obesity is a big factor in the deaths. I dont think theyre saying enough about it. Can't say much about infections because noone posts pics of people who are only infected.
John 42 minutes ago
Pass de kushing ping, Pass it over. If you ever witnessed a Rastafarian Celebration you would see why they are corona free. Even the mosquitoes go home empty. But everything is done in order, honor and and favor and praise of Almighty Jah. Rastafarian! He should’ve also mentioned that Rastafarians are the most crime free Religion in The Bahamas. True Rastafarians that is.. most of them are home before sunset. Jah know
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID