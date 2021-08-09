Spread The Word - It Will Save Lives: Vaccinated Are Urged To Explain To Others Why They Took Jab, Curfew Changes Announced

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed Monday night that a deal has been inked for the delivery of substantial vaccine supplies, giving The Bahamas the capacity to administer the shot to all who wish to receive it - and urged those who have had to vaccinations to talk to those who have not to encourage them.

Amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, he made an appeal for more residents to get vaccinated, so the country can emerge from the pandemic and fully open its economy. He also announced tighter curfews, which take effect on Wednesday.

Parliament will meet Tuesday instead of in September as was previously planned, when Dr Minnis will table a resolution seeking to extend the country’s Emergency Powers Orders for the “final” time. He said, once extended, the orders will come to an end at the latest on November 13.

He revealed he will also table the draft Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Management Bill 2021 today for public consultation. This new bill will form the legislative framework for The Bahamas once this COVID surge dissipates and the emergency orders end.

“It was the intention of my government, that depending on the state of the pandemic, we would move toward concluding the use of the Emergency Orders this month, and to transition to a new legislative framework as more Bahamians were vaccinated,” Dr Minnis said.

“The surge in new cases, hospitalisations and deaths, has required us to temporarily adjust our plans in order to immediately save Bahamian lives and to protect our economy. My government has set a plan to further combat this wave and to transition the country to a new post-Emergency Orders regime after this deadly surge subsides.

“As a result of the arrival soon of new vaccine supplies, we will be able to begin the transition process away from the Emergency Orders.”

In terms of the curfew changes, for New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama, the curfew will be from 9pm to 5am as of Wednesday.

As for mainland Exuma, mainland Abaco, North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island the curfew will be 10pm to 5am.

While Dr Minnis again doubled down on his push for people to receive the vaccine, he gave insight into what the government’s vaccination campaign will look like in the coming days.

This includes the opening of several vaccination sites, as well as acquiring large scale vaccine supplies. He did not say if this means additional brands of vaccines will be acquired or whether The Bahamas planned to stick with largely the Oxford-AstraZeneca brand.

“I am pleased to announce tonight that we have concluded negotiations to bring in a substantial number of new vaccines,” Dr Minnis said. “Along with these new doses and the vaccine supply we already received, over the next few months we will have the capacity to vaccinate all Bahamians and residents who wish to receive the vaccine.

“But let me be clear: COVID-19 will not just disappear. What our vaccine supply will do is allow us to give a significant percentage of our population protection.

“This will in time lessen the likelihood that we will have large-scale surges that cause extremely high hospitalisations. In the coming days, I will have more to say about the expansion of our vaccination programme.”

He continued: “As I have said to you before, this fight against COVID-19 is a partnership between citizens and the government. We are bringing in the vaccines needed to protect Bahamians.

“We need each unvaccinated individual to come forward quickly to take the shots. In this recent wave you have seen how COVID-19 can harm or kill people of all ages.

“We are losing young, middle aged and older Bahamians to this virus. Young, middle aged, and older Bahamians are in hospital fighting for their lives. With more vaccines about to be available to vaccinate a significant portion of our population I need you to get the shots so we can end the emergency phase of this pandemic together.”

Dr Minnis urged vaccinated people to speak to one or two people who are hesitant about the shot and encourage them to get vaccinated.

Last week, The Bahamas received the third tranche of prepaid Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through the Pan American Health Organisation’s COVAX facility.

As a result, first and second doses of the shot resumed on August 5.

Since then, demand for this round of shots was from mostly people seeking to have their first doses, Dr Minnis said.

“A total of 833 doses were administered on that Thursday in New Providence. On Friday, August 6th, 717 doses were administered. Over a period of two days, a total of 1,550 doses were administered.

“A total of 1,110 doses of the vaccine were administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama today, of which 75 percent were first doses. This is great news.

“Today, Monday, August 9 , an additional vaccination centre opened on New Providence at the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street.

“Over the next two days we are ramping up our vaccination programme, with the opening of more centres across New Providence.”

On Tuesday the vaccination centre at Baha Mar, now located in the lobby of the Melia hotel, will open and then on Wednesday, another centre will open at St Anselm’s Church Hall, on Bernard Road.

By Wednesday of this week, with four vaccination centres opened in New Providence, and the Susan Wallace Community Centre on Grand Bahama, 2,050 doses of the vaccine per day will be administered.

To date, The Bahamas has received a total of 129,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 109,616 doses of the vaccine have been administered.