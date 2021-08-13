Mass Sickout Hits Hospitals: Workers Strike Over Being Omitted From ‘Covid Payments’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
SERVICES at public hospitals were severely affected yesterday by a sickout involving staff who have not received honorariums.
An even wider work stoppage could happen today, The Tribune understands, with staff from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and the Emergency Medical Services teams in Grand Bahama among those who may call in sick. “It’s going to be a long weekend,” one healthcare professional said.
Another source estimated that 150 to 200 workers did not show up for work. It is understood workers will demand a meeting with top health officials.
No worker showed up yesterday at the morgue, which is currently operating way beyond maximum capacity.
“Nobody is there to receive the dead, to log them in properly or to receive them,” one source said.
Bahamas Public Service Union representatives declined to comment. However, the Public Hospitals Authority said in a statement that the sick out began affecting services at 8am yesterday. PHA said the public should expect delays accessing services at institutions and should seek services at a later time.
“PMH laboratory services, radiology and diagnostics have reported staff shortages resulting in delays in services. The morgue (Rand Lab) has suspended services until further notice,” PHA said.
“At the Rand Memorial Hospital (in Grand Bahama), laboratory services are reporting staff shortages, resulting in a delay in services. Phlebotomy services have been severely impacted and blood donation services have been suspended. GBHS Community Health Services staff shortages have impacted pharmacy services at Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill, Freeport Community Clinic and Pearce Plaza. At this time pharmacy services is facilitating in-patient services, children, and emergencies only at the Freeport Community Clinic, IAT Building, East Atlantic Drive.”
The statement said Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre continues to provide services to patients uninterrupted.
The Ministry of Health announced last month that frontline staff workers who were promised honorariums for their services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic would receive their money. Health Minister Renward Wells has said the pay ranges from about $1,000 to $5,000, adding that the government allocated $3m for the gift.
On Tuesday, Mr Wells said all honorariums have been paid.
“The honorariums were not for every healthcare worker. It was a gift from the government initially for those who worked directly on the frontlines in regards to COVID,” he said.
“Those decisions (on) individuals who were chosen for the honorarium was done by those who are the supervisors in the requisite sectors of the healthcare sector who would’ve put forward their members and said these are the heroes and ‘sheroes’ who worked on the frontlines in regard to COVID-19 and the government by then would’ve issued the requisite compensation to these individuals.
“The head of sections along with the committee inside health determine which each individual was entitled to. Remember now, the government initially said that there were those who were having a challenge with folks in the healthcare sector stepping forward to put their names on the frontlines to deal with COVID. So, this was an incentive to try and incentivise the healthcare sector to step forward,” Mr Wells said.
However, BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson has insisted the matter remains unresolved. He said this week that auxiliary nurses, housekeeping staff, patient care attendants and people from the radiology, EMS and lab departments are among those who have not been paid.
Some PHA staff are said to be confused by what constitutes “frontline workers” and who deserves honorariums amid unconfirmed internal reports that some people who work at the Ministry of Health’s headquarters on Meeting Street and secretaries were among those who have received honorariums.
John 2 hours ago
Renward Wells has now resorted to telling bold and blatant and siimply outright and outrageous lies about the vaccines and shamelessly so. In a press interview Wells said (Bahamians) should take the vaccines for themselves, their families and their country. He went on to LIE that countries that are taking the vaccines are seeing declining cases whilst countries that are not taking the vaccines are seeing surges in new cases and deaths. This is a lie. ALL the highest vaccinated countries are seeing uncontrollable surges. The US, for example has FOUR times more new cases than any other country. Florida and Texas account for half the new cases and Florida has more new cases than THIRTY ONE other states combined. Wanna guess where our high infections are coming from? Why they dumping vaccines on other countries and can’t show they are working. That the vaccines are gaining positive results? Likewise in France, Israel, the UK that are highly vaccinated. Uncontrollable spikes. Israel has already fished out a third jab and just last night the CDC gave approval for at risk Americans to start receiving a third jab. Renward Wells is now challenged to name one single country or population that is highly vaccinated and they are having declining numbers or even a flattened curve. Likewise he is asked to name the countries that are not vaccinated and have sharp spikes in their numbers of new cases and not a flattened curve or declining that. Failing that, Wells must apologize to the Bahamian people and resign. Stop playing with people’s lives.
tribanon 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
The Tribune basically did the same thing on page 10 of yesterday's (August 12) edition of its newspaper. Nearly that entire page was devoted to an undated article written by two foreign doctors to encourage vaccination by purporting to debunk the current major myths about the warp speed developed experimental vaccines.
The Tribune downloaded the article from a website (theconversation.com) that is about as pro-vaccination as they come. The two foreign doctors sounded more like representatives of the WHO/PAHO engaged to aggressively promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccines while playing down all of the risks involved in getting the jabs, especially the unknown potentially harmful long-term side-effects. Some of their debunking views were all too clearly not grounded in the current science. Oh well, what can you say.
tribanon 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
This mass sickout of hospital workers is just another very harmful consequence of the grossly corrupt and incompetent Minnis led FNM administration's penchant for governing by making ill-advised promises to civil servants and doling out 'candy' on a willy-nilly basis. Ill-advised promises and the willy-nilly doling out of 'candy' to any group of civil servants in the runnup to a national general election only invites other group's to jump on the bandwagon at a time when a significant portion of every payment being made by government is adding to the external component of our already unsustainable national debt.
ConchFretter 14 minutes ago
Risk of dying from COVID if unvaccinated remains at 1-2%, all takers. Risk of dying from COVID after being fully vaccinated is 0.01% (approx 1 in 10,000).
At the start of this pandemic, the thought was vaccines would PREVENT infection in those vaccinated. That is not the case. But vaccination does severely decrease the risk of hospitalization and of dying from COVID.
Take a look at Iceland, which is 93% vaccinated and still having a COVID surge with regards to detection (proof that the vaccinated can get and transmit COVID). Yet their hospitalization and death rates are very low. So, vaccinations do work with regards to COVID hospitalization and death prevention.
