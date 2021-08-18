Carnival Waiting For Permits For $200m Cruise Terminal

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL is awaiting the necessary project permits to begin construction of a $200m mega cruise terminal in East Grand Bahama, according to a statement released by the cruise line yesterday.

“We have and continue to work with the appropriate ministries as part of an ongoing process to be granted the necessary project permits as required by Bahamian law and regulations,” the cruise line said in a brief statement to this newspaper.

In 2019, the cruise line signed a $100m deal with the Minnis administration for the ‘Grand Port’ project, which would create at least 1,000 construction jobs for Bahamians on the island. In 2020, Carnival announced that it would double its investment.

The project’s completion was expected in late 2021, however, Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the plans.

In a recent television interview on ZNS, Carnival’s President Christine Duffy had expressed optimism about the project.

She said: “We are very hopeful we will get some positive news soon. There was an open meeting on August 4, and our leader managing the project participated. I don’t know of any questions or issues raised to say we can’t get this, but again, we need to respect your laws and process, which is what we are doing. So, but hopefully next time when we speak it will be to celebrate good news.”

More than 300 acres of land have been identified at Sharp Rock, East Grand Bahama, for the cruise terminal, which will be the largest Carnival cruise port in the world, with two berths capable of accommodating the largest cruise ships, its Mardi Gras brand of ships.

The port, once completed, is estimated to bring one million annual cruise passengers to Grand Bahama, rejuvenating the island’s tourism sector and its economy.

The cruise line has a long cruise history of sailing in this country.

In 2019, Carnival admitted to dumping plastic overboard in The Bahamas.

Carnival Corporation agreed to pay $20m after pleading guilty to releasing food and plastic waste into the ocean in Bahamian territory.