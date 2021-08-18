Lloyd Clarifies Vaccination Comments

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd has clarified earlier remarks he made regarding vaccinations for public school students, saying he was not inferring that COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory for students.

On Monday, Mr Lloyd told reporters: “Do please remember that no child can enter the public school system without vaccinations, so parents are very familiar with vaccinations.”

However, yesterday the minister clarified that he was referring to students attending public schools for the first time.

He said: “What I said was any child entering a public school for the very first time—that is for students who are either coming to a pre-school or grade one would have to show proof of immunization of vaccines. No child, no teacher, no educator, no staff member, no administrator, nobody is required to have a COVID-19 vaccination in the Commonwealth in The Bahamas.”

The Ministry of Education later released a statement saying the COVID-19 vaccine is not included in the Ministry of Health’s immunisation schedule for students.

Therefore it is not mandatory for any student to demonstrate that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain admittance to a public school.