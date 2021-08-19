Prime Minister Announces General Election Will Be On 16th September

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that he has advised Governor General Sir C A Smith to issue the writs of election, which will be held on Thursday, September 16.

Dr Minnis’ announcement came in a national address shortly after Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his capacity as Provost Marshall, read a proclamation from Sir Cornelius dissolving Parliament.

Speaking from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday morning, Dr Minnis said it is now time for the Bahamian people to choose who they want to lead them.

He also spoke about his administration’s programme to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing every Bahamian who wants the shot to get vaccinated.

The Bahamas has been able to secure more than 550,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including doses already received and those arriving in the coming weeks and months, he said.

Dr Minnis said the next government will have key decisions to make in enacting post-pandemic public health legislation, continued economic growth and rebuilding and renewing a post-COVID-19 Bahamas.

“A new mandate is needed to ensure that a government is in place to do this difficult work over the long term as we are reaching a critical turning point in the pandemic,” he said.

Dr Minnis urged all political parties to conduct their campaigns in keeping with public health guidelines.

“We have a long tradition of peaceful elections,” he said. “Let us continue that proud tradition.”

Dr Minnis will address the nation again on Sunday at 8pm on matters related to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the arrival of more vaccines and more on the vaccine rollout in the Family Islands.

The new election date had been leaked early Thursday morning as a letter purporting to be from Dr Minnis to Sir Cornelius circulated on social media with the information.