Prime Minister Announces General Election Will Be On 16th September

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that he has advised Governor General Sir C A Smith to issue the writs of election, which will be held on Thursday, September 16.
Dr Minnis’ announcement came in a national address shortly after Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his capacity as Provost Marshall, read a proclamation from Sir Cornelius dissolving Parliament.
Speaking from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday morning, Dr Minnis said it is now time for the Bahamian people to choose who they want to lead them.
He also spoke about his administration’s programme to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing every Bahamian who wants the shot to get vaccinated.
The Bahamas has been able to secure more than 550,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including doses already received and those arriving in the coming weeks and months, he said.
Dr Minnis said the next government will have key decisions to make in enacting post-pandemic public health legislation, continued economic growth and rebuilding and renewing a post-COVID-19 Bahamas.
“A new mandate is needed to ensure that a government is in place to do this difficult work over the long term as we are reaching a critical turning point in the pandemic,” he said.
Dr Minnis urged all political parties to conduct their campaigns in keeping with public health guidelines.
“We have a long tradition of peaceful elections,” he said. “Let us continue that proud tradition.”
Dr Minnis will address the nation again on Sunday at 8pm on matters related to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the arrival of more vaccines and more on the vaccine rollout in the Family Islands.
The new election date had been leaked early Thursday morning as a letter purporting to be from Dr Minnis to Sir Cornelius circulated on social media with the information.
DonAnthony 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
God help us if Brave wins… would be worse than the pandemic.
FrustratedBusinessman 58 minutes ago
Still waiting on that Freedom of Information Act. Still waiting on term limits. Still waiting on the recall system. Still waiting on VAT not to be raised. Still waiting on the Spy Bill to be scrapped. I can literally turn to any page of the 2017 FNM manifesto and point to something that did not get accomplished, or even worse, was a bold faced lie.
Everyone thought that Minnis was going to be the second coming of Ingraham, but instead we ended up with Christie 2.0. I hope the coming blowout brings the FNM back to the "its a matter of trust" days, instead of the current gravy train operation that they have going on.
ohdrap4 45 minutes ago
You forgot the domes.
tribanon 32 minutes ago
@DonAnthony, I suspect even you know deep down that Minnis as a failed leader has all but destroyed our country, blaming anything and everything but himself. Minnis has proven time and time again that he's not only corrupt to the core, but he exudes the kind of ideology and evil that are antithetical to the rights and freedoms valued so greatly by the Bahamian people.
licks2 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
The next speaker will be interesting!!!!
thephoenix562 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Thank God it wont be that pompous idiot Moultrie
Proguing 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
With the campaign super-spreaders and elections we are more likely of being one of the world's most infected small island developing countries.
M0J0 51 minutes ago
minnis dem duck out, all those contracts all the money now no responsibility no transparency no accountability.
Twocent 49 minutes ago
Democracy is about majority consent, correct? It’s about respect for differing points of view, and taking them into consideration, right? Yet here we have the PM urging something which the people themselves seem reluctant about. Why? Why are they reluctant? Why does he feel the need to urge? Why vaccine reluctance in this country? They are not educated? So why are we not educating, why the increasing use of leverage instead of open discussion from BOTH points of view? They are fearful? Why the use of fear and leverage which makes people even more fearful? Marketing is not working? Why would there be a need to employ marketing propaganda? Aka lies/spin. Did you notice that at the beginning of this we had facts, open questions, and a sense of being helped to understand what we faced. As time unfolded there was less information and more insistent silence from anyone other than those who are following the program. WHY? In contrast to his earlier addresses in this pandemic….. It’s as if he stood there and said, I’ll let you choose but we have to reach being the most vaccinated small island nation. Or you will get a government which makes other choices which deny you the choice (?) This coming from someone who’s tried and tested public health policies took us to COVID FREE STATUS last year. A policy that he could have urged other nations to follow and the bubble could have grown. Surely a free and democratic people urge their leaders and their leaders urge other nations on their behalf. Are independence and democracy a myth? We are about to find out!
TigerB 20 minutes ago
Well it will all be over by September, if there is a new gov't they will have their hands full for Christmas ahaha
