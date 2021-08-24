Maura To Serve As Chairman For 2021 Anchor Awards Gala

THE American Caribbean Maritime Foundation (ACMF) has announced that Mike Maura, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd., will serve as the chairman of the distinguished 2021 Anchor Awards Gala.

The gala is the premier fundraising event for the ACMF, at which it recognises and honours top regional performers in the maritime industry. This year, the distinguished honourees are Alyse Lisk, Senior Vice President of Technology & Operational Excellence at Tote LLC, and Harriat “Harry” Pershad Maragh, former chairman and CEO of The Lannaman & Morris Group of Companies (posthumously).

The ACMF is a United States non-profit organization whose mission is to “alleviate poverty and transform lives in the Caribbean through maritime education and community development.”

The gala will be held on Friday, November 5 , at the historic New York Yacht Club in Manhattan. The fundraising goal of the gala is to bring in $250,000 to support the education of the next generation of Caribbean maritime professionals.

The Foundation provides full-tuition scholarships and grants to Caribbean nationals who plan to work in the industry and qualify to attend any one of these three academic partners – the Caribbean Maritime University in Jamaica, University of Trinidad and Tobago, and the LJM Maritime Academy in The Bahamas.

“I firmly believe that education is the most empowering force in the world,” said Mr Maura.“As a part of our support of the event, two Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. scholarships will be established and awarded to Caribbean maritime students this year. I think that it is incumbent upon us as regional maritime professionals to help ensure that our best and brightest young minds have access and opportunities in such a vital industry.”

“Seafarers and those who support them make the world go round. If we, as Caribbean maritime professionals, do not support and push the development of this sector, we will put the growth of all our economies at risk. If we want to remain competitive in the cruise and maritime sectors, we must give our children a chance – as engineers, navigators, managers, artists, and specialists of every sort – to be a part of it. All of our futures depend on it.”

Geneive Brown Metzger, President of the ACMF, explained why Mr Maura was selected to chair this year’s gala.

“Mike is certainly a trailblazer, so we are very excited to have his support and that of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd this year,” she said. “He is a champion in bringing people together and believes strongly in supporting our communities, and that’s what the ACMF is all about – reducing poverty and improving lives through education and advancement. Events like these and those who support them are critical in moving our nations, and our region, forward.

“We have received great support for this event from our strategic partners over the years, including Michael Bayley and the team at Royal Caribbean International, Tropical Shipping, the Caribbean Shipping Association, and many other organizations and private donors and for this we are exceedingly grateful. Every year, however, the need increases. There are many ways to get involved, and every dollar counts.”