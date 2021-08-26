Signs, Signs Everywhere . . .

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH some Bahamians shaking their heads over the proliferation of election paraphernalia on the streets, one environmentalist has branded the excessive signage as “ridiculous” and “over the top”.

“The country is in debt. The hospitals are full. There are people who are still getting food through a food service because they’ve lost their job. That money would’ve been way better spent feeding those people than throwing their garbage all about the place causing eyesores wherever you go,” said Sam Duncombe of reEarth.

New Providence residents have complained about the sheer number of lawn signs and posters placed throughout the streets, predominantly by the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party.

There were also reports yesterday that some of the political paraphernalia was blown about the streets due to the windy weather.

Ms Duncombe pointed out the environmental impact and a waste of money these tactics are.

“They think that we don’t know who the parties are involved in elections. The fact that most of them are plastic after we just banned [single] use plastic it’s just so hypocritical,” she said.

“The problem is that it is primarily plastic stuff which hopefully at the end of it all will be collected and thrown into the dump but it’s a waste. Plastic takes hundreds of years to degrade and the fact that, like I said, the environmental issues are one thing. We’ve got major issues in this country and that’s all the political parties can think to do with their money is to throw signs about the place. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

She suggested that technology could be used instead. “If you’re going to spend money, spend it on social media... use technology to pass out your word ... instead of wasting money, wasting resources.”

When asked to respond to the public’s backlash about the proliferation of the campaign signage, FNM chairman Carl Culmer said he had “no comment at this time”. However, he noted the party will clean up their items.

“Whatever signs have fallen down, we have a team that goes out and does what is necessary whatever needs to be done with that,” he said.

Asked if his party will clean up any signs that may have blown away due to the weather, PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said “our people will seek to keep things in order”.

He also said political parties have 30 days after an election to remove paraphernalia from the streets and the PLP will comply with this.