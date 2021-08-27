Workers Worried Over Atlantis Letter On Testing

By TANYA SMITHCARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union President Darrin Woods expressed concern yesterday over a letter sent from Atlantis to its staff reminding them that they will have to pay for COVID-19 tests themselves as of September 1.

When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the country’s borders opened, the resort told staff a condition of their return to work would be to get weekly tests to make certain the resort was COVID-19 free.

At the time, the resort took responsibility for payment of the tests and later exempted vaccinated staff members from the weekly testing.

Earlier this year, Atlantis wrote to staff advising them that unvaccinated workers would have to pay for their own tests starting in September.

The Tribune obtained a copy of Atlantis’ letter to staff reminding them of this change.

“This is our final reminder that effective September 1, 2021, team members who are not vaccinated will be personally responsible for their rapid antigen test,” the letter noted in part.

“We have secured a discounted rate for unvaccinated team members to receive the test. You can continue to schedule your test via the same link as you do now.

“Once you schedule, you will receive an email with instructions on how to pay for the test online. Note – any unvaccinated team member who does not complete weekly or bi-weekly testing will be prohibited from work.”

Yesterday Mr Woods expressed his frustration with the resort’s plan. He believes it is unlawful and said his members cannot afford the cost.

“They told them as of the first of September they have to pay for it,” Mr Woods said. “Of course we don’t agree with it because the law, Section nine of the Health and Safety Act, prohibits the employer from passing that fee on to the employee.

“Also as far as we are concerned the emergency orders do not provide for testing for employees but it does require it for travel. So there is no requirement for employees to pay for their own testing. There is a lot of rumblings going on and as far as we are concerned the employees do not have to pay for their own testing.”

As a response to Atlantis’ letter to its staff of more than 5,000, Sheila Edden- Burrows, secretary general of BHCAWU, sent a memo to Atlantis’ unionised members telling them the union is not in agreement with what the resort is now requesting.

“The union does not agree with the employees paying their COVID test,” the memo read. “Section 9 of the Health and Safety Act states ‘No employer shall levy or permit to be levied on any employee of his any charge in respect of anything done or provided in pursuance of any of the provisions of this Act’. This provision places that requirement at the feet of the employer.

“The emergency orders do not provide for testing for employment, only for travel.

“Therefore no employee is expected to pay for testing for employment,” the memo adds.

Mr Woods said if the government does not make its employees pay for testing, then it should not be any different in the hotel industry.

“The government is the major employer in this country and they don’t require their employees to pay for testing,” Mr Woods said. “When they get to work they have to sanitise, do temperature checks and wear masks. The same should apply so I don’t know what makes the hospitality industry any different. Our members are crying out because they are not prepared to pay to do any testing.”