Pm Announces 16 New Queen's Counsel Appointments

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has announced 16 new Queen’s Counsel appointments, which include Attorney General Ryan Pinder and former Senate President Sharon Wilson.

In a statement released on Friday, Mr Davis said he advised Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith that the following individuals have been appointed as Queen’s Counsel at The Bahamas Bar: Mr Pinder; Constance McDonald; Mrs Wilson; Murio D Ducille; Oscar Johnson; Meta Hughes; Gayle Lockhart Charles; Franklyn Williams and Philip McKenzie.

Other appointments to Queen’s Counsel are Robert Adams; Raynard Rigby, Obie Ferguson; Lief Farquharson; Timothy A Eneas; Carlson H Shurland; and Khalil Parker.

“This honour, the highest in the legal profession, is bestowed in recognition of their long years of esteemed counsel and service in the administration of justice in our country,” Mr Davis, QC, said.

“As valued colleagues and distinguished learned friends, I offer them my warmest congratulations!”