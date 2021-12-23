Pm Announces Stricter Covid Measures

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Thursday announced stricter measures in response to rising cases of COVID-19, including a shorter testing window for inbound travellers.

_ Advertisement

Bahamians and visitors entering the country will be required to test negative within three days of departure, as opposed to five days. Beginning January 7, a negative PCR test will be required for all travellers entering the country.

Mr Davis also said effective immediately, the rules surrounding the size of gatherings have been adjusted. Indoor gatherings should not have more than 20 people while outdoor gatherings can have no more than 30 people.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Mr Davis is in quarantine after he came into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 following a family event last weekend.

While Mr Davis said he has been tested several times in recent days with negative results, his wife Ann Marie tested positive for the virus.

Speaking by video link from his place of isolation, Mr Davis said several people visiting from out town for the event tested positive for COVID-19 on their fifth day in the country.

He said despite his negative test result he would remain in quarantine, as it was the responsible thing to do.

Speaking of Mr Davis’ condition, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the prime minister and all of his relatives were doing well.

See Friday’s Tribune for more on this story.