Ag’S Office To Investigate Gas Tanker Sinking Liability

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Attorney General will investigate the environmental liability attached to a collision at sea that resulted in a gas tanker sinking off the coast of New Providence.

Yesterday, Attorney General Ryan Pinder confirmed his office’s role in the investigation, adding it also planned to support the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) from a legal standpoint.

He was contacted after the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources said it was concerned about the state of the environment at the collision site and surrounding areas.

The tanker M/T Tropic Breeze was struck at 10.03pm on Christmas Eve by the M/Y Utopia IV, a 207-foot super yacht, approximately 15 miles NNW of New Providence.

A statement issued from Maritime Management LLC, which managed the Tropic Breeze, said the 160-foot tanker was travelling on its proper watch en route to Great Stirrup Cay when it was rear-ended by the yacht.

“The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet,” the company said on December 25.

The company said the tanker’s cargo included all “non-persistent materials” – LPG, marine gas and automotive gas – “all of which are lighter than water and will evaporate if exposed to surface air.”

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources advised yesterday that the DEPP will be participating in a reconnaissance operation organised by the Ministry of Transport and Housing to conduct an assessment of the state of the environment and to determine the extent of any environmental impacts.

The ministry said in a statement that follow-up assessments will be conducted as necessary and reports will be made to the relevant agencies.

“In keeping with the mandate of the DEPP, recommendations will be made to provide for, and ensure, the integrated protection of the environment of The Bahamas,” the ministry said yesterday. “We are particularly concerned about the state of the environment surrounding the collision site.

After the assessment, and based on the finding, the standard operating procedures will be deployed. Every avenue is being explored to make certain our marine environment has not been damaged or compromised.”

The tanker, which is registered in Belize, was recently inspected in December of this year “and was found by the authorities to be fully compliant with all national and international safety and vessel integrity standards,” Maritime Management has said.

“Due to the depth of the ocean at the location of the sinking, it has been determined that the tanker cannot be safely salvaged,” the company said earlier this week.

Maritime Management said the relevant Bahamian authorities have been notified. The company said it is working with local and international maritime authorities and marine experts “to ensure best outcomes with minimal environmental impact.”

“Maritime Management has expressed its sincere gratitude to Bahamian authorities for their support and assistance throughout this incident and are particularly grateful to the crew of the M/Y Mara who responded to the Tropic Breeze’s distress call and rescued all seven crew members on board the sinking tanker,” the company said.

An update will be provided upon completion of the local investigation, the Ministry of Transport had said earlier.