Fire Hits Hospital Er Room

SOME patients had to be evacuated from Princess Margaret Hospital’s Emergency Department early yesterday morning after a patient who had been placed in an isolation room started a fire.

The Public Hospitals Authority said in a statement that no patients in the Emergency Department were affected by the incident, however some staff members displayed “minor respiratory symptoms”.

“On Wednesday, December 29, at 4.21am, staff in the Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital executed a partial evacuation of patients following a fire that was started by a patient who had been placed in an isolation room,” the Public Hospitals Authority said.

“At the time of the incident, there were 48 patients and 20 staff on duty in the area.

“No patients in the Emergency Department were impacted by the incident, however some staff members displayed minor respiratory symptoms. Several patients were subsequently relocated to the former General Practice Clinic area for further management and care. Other hospital services were not impacted.”

The statement said cleaning commenced after assessments by the relevant hospital officials and an investigation by members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Fire Services Department.

The hospital said it anticipates a full relocation of patients back to the area within 48 hours. Hospital officials also credited the quick action of staff in containing and extinguishing the fire.