Lloyd: Up To Voters If I Am Re-Elected

INCUMBENT South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd said that while he is satisfied with his personal record as the area’s representative, it is up to voters to decide if he is re-elected.

Election season kicked into gear this week as both of the country’s major parties, the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), put out partial lists of ratified candidates. Mr Lloyd was one of the 17 ratified candidates the FNM announced while the PLP has nominated Bacchus Rolle to be its standard bearer for South Beach.

When he was asked if he was confident about being re-elected, the MP and Education Minister told reporters he will continue to serve Bahamians inside or outside of the political arena.

He said: “I am satisfied with the record of Free National Movement and my personal record as the representative for the South Beach constituency but as always that decision about who represents the particular constituency resides in the exclusive portfolio of the residents and the voters of that particular constituency. It’s up to them.

“I have… committed myself and I have done so all my life to be a servant of our people. I believe that I have done. I have done so appropriately and I will continue to do so whether in or out of politics.”

Other FNM ratified incumbent candidates included: Marathon MP Romauld Ferreira, Free Town MP Dionisio D’Aguilar, Tall Pines MP Donald Saunders, Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson, MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel, Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes, North Abaco MP Darren Henfield and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson.