Lloyd: Up To Voters If I Am Re-Elected

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
INCUMBENT South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd said that while he is satisfied with his personal record as the area’s representative, it is up to voters to decide if he is re-elected.
Election season kicked into gear this week as both of the country’s major parties, the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), put out partial lists of ratified candidates. Mr Lloyd was one of the 17 ratified candidates the FNM announced while the PLP has nominated Bacchus Rolle to be its standard bearer for South Beach.
When he was asked if he was confident about being re-elected, the MP and Education Minister told reporters he will continue to serve Bahamians inside or outside of the political arena.
He said: “I am satisfied with the record of Free National Movement and my personal record as the representative for the South Beach constituency but as always that decision about who represents the particular constituency resides in the exclusive portfolio of the residents and the voters of that particular constituency. It’s up to them.
“I have… committed myself and I have done so all my life to be a servant of our people. I believe that I have done. I have done so appropriately and I will continue to do so whether in or out of politics.”
Other FNM ratified incumbent candidates included: Marathon MP Romauld Ferreira, Free Town MP Dionisio D’Aguilar, Tall Pines MP Donald Saunders, Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson, MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel, Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes, North Abaco MP Darren Henfield and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson.
Comments
DonAnthony 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Should be fired for his dismal record as minister of education alone. God help our poor country, only real option is between the extremely poor FNM and the absolutely horrible corrupt PLP.
SP 9 minutes ago
There HAS to come other options or we are DOOMED!!!!
Honestman 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Lloyd says "it is up to voters to decide if he is re-elected". Isn't that rather stating the obvious?
kumar 22 minutes ago
Mr Lloyd. Thank the Lord( or may be Minnis and your other benefactors that he providing a living for 3 odd years but time is longer than rope. Apply to the channel for talkshow host(if that is still available. But I never tune in to that channelIf not get ready to buy toothpaste wholesale and sell from home to home like you used to do before. Minnis could have found a capable minister but he rewarded you for your loyalty. Just like with everything good fortunes come to an end and for you it may be sooner.. You are really Generous to South Beach to give an option to select you or not.Please be aware that it is God given right to the people not you. So go gracefully. Already US Government is alleging procurement irregularities in bidding and time will soon for your friends in cabinet to go before courts. I dont know what qualified you to be an education minister other than the temporary teacher job you had for few months. I was at SAC and can tell that your performance was dismal and you were always vindictive. Days are numbered when you will no more be able to put your most"photogenic" face on ZNS. What a mess with the education system you have created. To God be the Glory that it will be real People's time not time for Minnistines.
