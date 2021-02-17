Plp Aims For Complete Slate Of Candidates By End Of Month

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the PLP hopes to ratify all its candidates for the next general election by the end of this month.

“We are still deliberating,” Mr Davis said yesterday before the party held a meeting of its Candidates Committee.

On Monday, the Free National Movement ratified eight more of its candidates, bringing its total number of confirmed candidates to 25.

The nominees, all incumbents, include Marco City MP Michael Pintard, Southern Shores MP Frankie Campbell, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, St Barnabas MP Shannon Cartwright and North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.

“These public servants have demonstrated their love for the country through their unwavering commitment to its advancement in their respective areas of work in government and their communities,” the FNM said in a statement.

“They will be among those at the forefront with the leader of our party, Dr Hubert Minnis, in promoting world-class education for future generations of Bahamians and revamping infrastructure to support additional industry and investment, which will ultimately lead to more new jobs and opportunities for Bahamians. This coupled with challenging the status quo through transparency and accountability, as well as the diversification of our economy, are paramount to ensuring a better future for our country.”

In a statement yesterday, the PLP said the FNM’s ratified candidates “do not represent fresh new ideas but are largely the same old crew under Dr Minnis who led us to destruction and into the mess we find ourselves in today.”

The opposition party added: “The PLP also takes grave exception to the drivel, rubbish and untruths contained in the statement.”

Earlier this month, the PLP ratified 18 candidates for the next election. The candidates include party chairman and former Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in Fox Hill, former Attorney General Alfred Sears in Fort Charlotte, former State Minister for National Security Keith Bell in Carmichael, and former State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis in St Barnabas.

Others candidates include Senator Clay Sweeting in South Eleuthera, Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis in Elizabeth, Leslia Brice in Seabreeze, Jomo Campbell in Centreville, Wayde Watson in Bain and Grants Town, Jamahl Strachan in Nassau Village, Mario Bowleg in Garden Hills, Zane Lightbourne in Yamacraw, Bacchus Rolle in South Beach, Wayne Munroe in Freetown, Ronald Duncombe in Killarney, Tyrell Grave Young in Long Island, Basil McIntosh in MICAL, Mckell De’Angelo Bonaby in Mt Mariah and Leonardo Lightbourne in North Andros & the Berry Islands.

The candidates who won an election under the PLP’s banner in 2017 - party leader Philip Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna-Martin and Picewell Forbes - have been guaranteed a nomination, The Tribune understands.