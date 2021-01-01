Stapledon School Employee Found Dead In Classroom

Police are investigating after a Stapledon School employee was found dead in one of the classrooms on Friday.
Police received reports of the man's body at the school on Dolphin Drive shortly before noon. On their arrival they found the man in a pool of blood with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say they are following a significant lead which could lead to closure in this matter by next week.
Amused 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
One person clearly not wearing a mask 😷, nothing to see here though let's just harass everyone else. Closed the year with 2 murders and started the year with 1. Waits for dimwit dames and Buffon commissioner to pat themselves on the back for a job well done.
Rip to those whom lost their lives
Bahama7 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Crazy... it’s getting worse.
