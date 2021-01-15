Minnis Aims For Historic Partnership To Restore Abaco And Grand Bahama

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ABACO and Grand Bahama’s recovery post Hurricane Dorian will require one of the most ambitious and dynamic public-private partnership initiatives in Bahamian history, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday.

Speaking during the 2021 Bahamas Business Outlook, Dr Minnis described the progress made on both islands as “steady”, but there is still a long way to go.

To date, Dr Minnis said three million cubic yards of debris have been removed from Abaco and its cays along with portions of Grand Bahama.

Additionally, $11m has been spent with hundreds of homeowners assisted under the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s Small Home Repair Programme.

Dr Minnis also said “working with various partners” the DRA has provided 150 temporary housing domes on Abaco and the cays and 20 homes for families at Sweeting’s Cay and East Grand Bahama.

Two, 60-acre sites in Spring City and Wilson City, Abaco, have been identified for permanent housing, he said.

“The government, through a public-private partnership with the Discovery Land Company, is developing 46 homes that will be gifted to 46 families. The government is committed to repairing and providing logistical support to 250 homes in Cooper’s Town, Blackwood, and Fire Road, Abaco.”

He referred to the recent groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art $1.8m complex for Greater Abaco, which will serve as a community centre and hurricane shelter. Several other forms of assistance to residents from both Abaco and Grand Bahama were also highlighted yesterday.

“More than $9.5m has been paid in unemployment benefits to residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“The Small Business Development Centre has approved 74 applications for funding: 31 for Abaco and 43 in Grand Bahama.”

There was also $2.2m approved in small business funding and $27m spent to restore power in Abaco.

When completed, Dr Minnis said, the total cost to restore the electricity infrastructure will be approximately $90m.

As he spoke of the wider economy, Dr Minnis said recovery, including tourism, will take time but the work has already begun.

“There is concrete, tangible hope and our economy will turn around. The Bahamas’ business and economic outlook for 2021 is a much better economy, many more jobs, an improvement in public finances, and the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic.

“The Bahamas is getting back to business. Let us work together to rebuild our economy and country and to get Bahamians back to work as quickly as possible.”