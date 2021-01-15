Pmh Temporarily Suspends Id And Autopsy Services At Morgue

Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has suspended identification and autopsy services at the PMH Rand Lab (morgue) until further notice.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority said: “The suspension of these services will allow for necessary repairs to the area. The collection of remains by Funeral Homes from the Rand Lab (Morgue) is not impacted at this time. Hospital Management would like to thank the public for its understanding and will provide an update with respect to the services at the morgue going forward.”