‘High Interest’ In Grand Bahama Airport Partnership

AS negotiations on the Grand Bahama International Airport near the final stages, State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson has revealed that there is high interest from investors to enter a public-private partnership with the government in the redevelopment of the facility.

The government is in negotiations with the Hutchison Group and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to acquire ownership of the airport, which sustained severe damage during Hurricane Dorian.

“We believe we are in the final stages, and we hope for a turnover and resolution very shortly,” Mr Thompson said recently.

The government continues to meet with the two major stakeholders regularly, he added.

“We believe the big issues have been resolved, and we are attempting now to finalise, but we are still in negotiations with (them). We expect that once that is completed, a complete assessment has to be done as to how we will rebuild.”

Mr Thompson said there will be a complete redevelopment of the airport.

“We are pleased the government has received a high interest from companies who want to have a PPP with the government in the redevelopment of the airport. Once the process is completed, and we go through and assess the proposals, a decision will be made as to how we move forward to the PPP arrangement.”

Despite the challenges facing Grand Bahama, Mr Thompson reported that the island is ranked 21 among the best destinations in the Caribbean to visit.

He noted that attracting sufficient airlift and proper marketing of the island is very critical to the island’s success.

Mr Thompson believes that 2021 is going to be better than 2020 in terms of the island’s economy.

He noted that various foreign direct investments are shaping up, such as the new medical school for Grand Bahama.

“We are very pleased to see significant progress on the West Atlantic Medical School, which is a project the government signed an HoA with the former principals of Ross University. We are just about completed (with) the agreements with the Public Hospital Authority who is providing the land, and we have completed other paperwork required to get started.”

Minister Thompson said the government expects to see WAMS break ground in the coming weeks.

In the maritime sector, he said the government has approved Clean Marine, which is an existing company in the Shipyard to transform used oil products into clean oil to expand its facility.

“It is an environmentally friendly business and they are going to be expanding and building a brand-new facility in GB,” he added.

When asked about Carnival’s mega cruise-port project in East Grand Bahama, Mr Thompson said Carnival has indicated its desire to continue with the project.

“The project at the moment is still in the regulatory stage where all permitting stages are with the Ministry of the Environment and they are continuing the work they need to do,” he said.

Mr Thompson said Carnival has not as yet indicated to the government its new timeframe in terms of the project.

Asked about investor interest in the Freeport area, particularly the former Royal Oasis Resort and International Bazaar, he said interest “is promising and hopeful.”

“I will say we continue to have an interest by investors, which again is promising and hopeful. As the PM has announced those investments on the drawing board, we want to move them through the system as quickly as we can to remove the stumbling blocks…but there is interest with respect to the PPPs for the airport, and we continue to see some development interests that we are unable to talk about yet.

“We are extremely pleased that post-Dorian and post-COVID we will have investors who are willing and able to come and invest in GB. We’re focused on digitisation and tech companies that want to come, and we have also seen interests with respect to that. We are hopeful that this year is going to be better than last year,” he said.