Newborn Injured In Pmh Unit

THE Public Hospitals Authority yesterday confirmed recent reports of an incident at the Princess Margaret Hospital that affected an infant who was injured during IV therapy.

A statement from the PHA said at approximately 3am last Friday, a one-month-old male infant was admitted to the PMH Children’s Ward and was transferred on Monday to the Intensive Care Unit under the care of a neonatologist.

The infant experienced an “intravenous infiltration” while in NICU. PHA said an intravenous infiltration is a common complication that can take place during IV therapy. This resulted in injuries to the child.

PHA stated the hospital’s executive management and clinical teams have met with the infant’s immediate family and will continue to provide subsequent daily updates to the family as is hospital policy. The infant is still in PMH receiving specialised care for his ailment.

In its statement, PHA reminded the public that visitation to Princess Margaret Hospital remains restricted to ensure the safety of patients and staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statement said visitation for patients in ICU and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is determined on a case-by-case basis by the clinical team.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has 13 beds and 16 beds in a step-down Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). Both units are level one to three specialised units. PMH is the only hospital in the Bahamas that houses such units.

PMH is said to care for more than 2,286 newborns in its NICU and SCBU.