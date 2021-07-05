Minnis Hails ‘Beautiful’ Marina At Opening

Briland Club officially opened its marina on Friday, marking a milestone day in the transformation of the tourism product of Harbour Island.

Developer Michael Wiener and his family thanked the government of The Bahamas, the people of The Bahamas and especially Brilanders for their “unwavering” support, saying: “We would not be here were it not for you.”

Prime Minister of The Bahamas the Most Honourable Dr Hubert Minnis was present at the launch event and hailed the marina as “one of the most beautiful marinas in the Caribbean”. Mr Wiener praised the dedication of Bahamians for their part in the $100m first phase of the development, with more than 150 Bahamians working on the project.

In an emotional speech, Mr Wiener thanked his daughter, Melanie and his friend, Michael Johnson, for all their assistance in bringing the development to fruition.

He said: “This project grew from my family’s love for Harbour Island. We visited Briland years before we invested in your beautiful jewel. While spending time here, we dreamed about creating a world-class marina and space that would raise the bar, so to speak, while maintaining and respecting the culture and natural charm of the island.”

He said: “I want to start by thanking our friends and family who are here with us. When I use the word we or us, I mean my family, who is here today, as well as my team of architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, lawyers, and real estate professionals.

“To our Bahamian family, your support has been unwavering, and we would not be here were it not for you. That Bahamian family includes everyday Brilanders, their district council, and the office of the Prime Minister. To all of you, words cannot adequately express our gratitude.”

He said the project only used Bahamian contractors. He added: “As of June 30th, there were 155 Bahamians working on the site.”

The first phase of the project will cost approximately $100m, including the marina, power facilities, potable water, a wastewater treatment plant, four luxury residential units and the village restaurant and bar.

The second phase is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr Wiener said: “The marina on which you stand will set a new standard of excellence for marina development in The Bahamas. From abundant power, the use of organic materials – such as IPE wood and coral stone, thoughtful landscaping, and advanced fire suppression and wastewater treatment, this project has been built to be resilient in the face of mother nature. In addition, we invested in critical infrastructure – power and water – so that we don’t burden the scarce resources of the island.”

In praising the resurgence of tourism in The Bahamas, Prime Minister Minnis said the Briland Club marina is “one of the most beautiful marinas in the Caribbean”.

Dr Minnis added: “I am pleased that this major project garnered the strong support of the majority of Harbour Islanders, who were widely consulted.

“It is the dream of many Bahamians on Harbour Island, and Eleuthera, who wanted to see this project come to fruition.”

He added: “It is moreover the ambitious dream of Michael Wiener, his family and his development associates. I note Michael’s great dedication of time and talent to this beautiful property.”

Briland Club is a 27-acre waterfront development, featuring hurricane-rated floating docks, in- slip fueling, restaurants, a spa, a golf simulator and more, including high-speed internet for guests.