No-Jab Patients Leave Pmh Full: New Warnings As Vaccine Hesitancy Fills Hospital Beds

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN uptick in COVID-19 cases has left Princess Margaret Hospital operating at full capacity, according to PMH administrator Mary Walker.

The vast majority of patients there and those receiving care at the South Beach Health Centre are not vaccinated, Mrs Walker said yesterday, as she encouraged vaccination among Bahamians.

She stressed people who receive the vaccine and contract the disease in most cases will not need to be hospitalised.

“Our clinical teams are actually indicating that the vast majority of the persons that we are seeing currently at Princess Margaret Hospital and South Beach Health Centre, they are not vaccinated,” Mrs Walker said.

She spoke at a virtual press conference for the signing of a contract for capital works at PMH and the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“These are the persons that are in hospital right now currently receiving care.

“There are a minority, I would say about two percent that would have had just one immunisation, but the vast majority of the persons that we are dealing with at the Princess Margaret Hospital and the South Beach Health centre have not had any vaccination.

“Over the last five to seven days we are at capacity at Princess Margaret Hospital and the more severe persons are actually being taken care of for ventilated purposes at Doctors Hospital West and South Beach as well had two ventilated persons over the last 72 hours.

“So, indeed it is very critical that we ensure that persons can protect themselves. Vaccinate, you will be protecting yourself and your loved ones.

“We cannot emphasise it more than that. You will not get the severe form of the disease requiring hospitalisation if you are immunised, please be immunised.”

Health Minister Renward Wells had similar views about vaccinations when he was asked ahead of Mrs Walker’s comments about whether further restrictions are needed due to a rise in new infections.

There have been more than 150 new cases so far for the month and last month Bimini was placed on a two-week curfew because of a surge in cases there.

He said: “I continue to say to the Bahamian people, we the Cabinet of The Bahamas, the competent authority, we follow the recommendations of our health team in the Ministry of Health.

“There are constant meetings during the week as to our circumstance, our existing situation in regards to COVID in the country and those updates are forwarded on to the Cabinet of the Bahamas via this minister.

“They are taken under consideration and based on what we perceive as best in our national interest from the standpoint of protecting the health and the livelihood of the Bahamian people economically, as well decisions are made as to how we will proceed in regards to emergency orders and health protocols.

“I would simply say this as I have continued to say to the Bahamian people. We have the solution for what ails us in this country. We did not have it during the first wave. We did not have it during the second wave. We have it during this third wave.

“It is called vaccination and so I am going to continue to say to the Bahamian people the evidence is out there.

“There are about 7.4 billion people on this planet and at least 3.5 billion of them have taken a vaccine and for those who would have taken the vaccine the evidence is clear.

“If you do contract COVID having taken a vaccine, your likelihood of having been hospitalised is dramatically reduced and your chances of dying from this disease is almost nil.

“So, I am saying to the Bahamian people as we have been saying since March when the government of The Bahamas secured vaccines: go get vaccinated, please. I got mine, you get yours. Get vaccinated.”

As of July 2, 2021, 95,992 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered locally. Fifty-nine thousand seven hundred and thirty-one people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 36,261 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.

On New Providence, a total of 69,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and on Grand Bahama, 13,737 doses.