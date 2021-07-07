No-Jab Patients Leave Pmh Full: New Warnings As Vaccine Hesitancy Fills Hospital Beds

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
AN uptick in COVID-19 cases has left Princess Margaret Hospital operating at full capacity, according to PMH administrator Mary Walker.
The vast majority of patients there and those receiving care at the South Beach Health Centre are not vaccinated, Mrs Walker said yesterday, as she encouraged vaccination among Bahamians.
She stressed people who receive the vaccine and contract the disease in most cases will not need to be hospitalised.
“Our clinical teams are actually indicating that the vast majority of the persons that we are seeing currently at Princess Margaret Hospital and South Beach Health Centre, they are not vaccinated,” Mrs Walker said.
She spoke at a virtual press conference for the signing of a contract for capital works at PMH and the Rand Memorial Hospital.
“These are the persons that are in hospital right now currently receiving care.
“There are a minority, I would say about two percent that would have had just one immunisation, but the vast majority of the persons that we are dealing with at the Princess Margaret Hospital and the South Beach Health centre have not had any vaccination.
“Over the last five to seven days we are at capacity at Princess Margaret Hospital and the more severe persons are actually being taken care of for ventilated purposes at Doctors Hospital West and South Beach as well had two ventilated persons over the last 72 hours.
“So, indeed it is very critical that we ensure that persons can protect themselves. Vaccinate, you will be protecting yourself and your loved ones.
“We cannot emphasise it more than that. You will not get the severe form of the disease requiring hospitalisation if you are immunised, please be immunised.”
Health Minister Renward Wells had similar views about vaccinations when he was asked ahead of Mrs Walker’s comments about whether further restrictions are needed due to a rise in new infections.
There have been more than 150 new cases so far for the month and last month Bimini was placed on a two-week curfew because of a surge in cases there.
He said: “I continue to say to the Bahamian people, we the Cabinet of The Bahamas, the competent authority, we follow the recommendations of our health team in the Ministry of Health.
“There are constant meetings during the week as to our circumstance, our existing situation in regards to COVID in the country and those updates are forwarded on to the Cabinet of the Bahamas via this minister.
“They are taken under consideration and based on what we perceive as best in our national interest from the standpoint of protecting the health and the livelihood of the Bahamian people economically, as well decisions are made as to how we will proceed in regards to emergency orders and health protocols.
“I would simply say this as I have continued to say to the Bahamian people. We have the solution for what ails us in this country. We did not have it during the first wave. We did not have it during the second wave. We have it during this third wave.
“It is called vaccination and so I am going to continue to say to the Bahamian people the evidence is out there.
“There are about 7.4 billion people on this planet and at least 3.5 billion of them have taken a vaccine and for those who would have taken the vaccine the evidence is clear.
“If you do contract COVID having taken a vaccine, your likelihood of having been hospitalised is dramatically reduced and your chances of dying from this disease is almost nil.
“So, I am saying to the Bahamian people as we have been saying since March when the government of The Bahamas secured vaccines: go get vaccinated, please. I got mine, you get yours. Get vaccinated.”
As of July 2, 2021, 95,992 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered locally. Fifty-nine thousand seven hundred and thirty-one people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
A total of 36,261 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.
On New Providence, a total of 69,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and on Grand Bahama, 13,737 doses.
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Yep.
Now somebody will post some stupid message about vaccine effecacy.....
The vaccines work. Period. End of discussion..
whogothere 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
only 10% of nation is vaccinated of course Majority are vaccinated - however in the U.K. and Israel the tides are changing with delta strain (which is no more deadly than the flu in its mortality rates) so yeah vaccines haven’t stopped transmission nor have they provided lasting protection against variants...btw 80 percent of those hospitalized/died are also obese...I hope you start pushing healthier lifestyles as hard you push the experimental vaccines...do you recognize that 96% had comorbidities and the average of death is 73-80 in most countries... or the equivalent of life expectancy? This is and has always been about nothing more than control and compliance certainly not public health..
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
What I recognise is that 99% of all people hospitalized for covid are unvaccinated...
ThisIsOurs 29 minutes ago
1/3 of the persons in Israel and UK who died from delta variant were vaccinated. Tell a full story. The comorbidities are a problem. Can they tell us how many are in hospital who are not overweight/obese?
We need to get serious. Obesity is killing more of us than COVID. Its the source of cancer, diabetes, hypertension and geart disease. COVID just acts faster so is more dramatic
carltonr61 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
For once you are correct but further truth for Israel a nation months ahead in the vaccination game gave us a lesson yesterday revealing that after six to eight months in your body the Vax looses efficacy. Mhalf of Israel's new cases are those fully vaccinated. This is a new untested though revealing by time whether these experiamtal vaxes work. Only politicians are calling the jab a cure. The British are leaning toward a path of personal self sanitary after realizing AZ vaccinated persons were also becoming ill by dropping sanitary. Only sanitary measures work.
John 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Is this another drive for vaccinations? Firstly if only a small percentage of the population is vaccinated , obviously more people getting the virus will not be vaccinated. Secondly it is not factual that vaccinated persons do not get sick and do not have to be hospitalized. According to Dr Fauci, vaccinated people show very little outward symptoms of having the virus and some don’t know unless they are tested. But being exposed to the virus repeatedly can cause severe internal organ damage so when these patients are finally hospitalized, the outcome is not good. That is why the CDC is reversing it’s policies on vaccinated persons not needing to wear masks and follow other safety protocols.
CoolCatBD 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
I support people getting vaccinated, but Ivermectin is also a option for the small % of breakthrough cases and "The stubborn".
whogothere 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
I agree that vaccines short term are useful for the at risk population but if treatment is effective this is the only way forward that makes sense for society- jabs every 6 months and vaccines passports are colossal waste of time to protect a tiny fraction of The populace particularly given the risk of death for that are not obese or do not have comorbidities is statistically minimal.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
99% of people hospitalized with covid are unvaccinated. So actually the ONLY way to ensure survival is to get vaccinated.....
Until the majority are vaccinated passports are the best tool to curb the spread.... Keep the unvaccinated out of the public.
Bottom line the vaccines work...
tribanon 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
The Wuhan virus and its variants are all about big corporate money and deep state interests in population control, both in terms of absolute numbers and behaviour. They are driven by fears of the effects of over-population on the world's climate and limited resources. Many of these sinister and evil actors are at the moment holding their annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Big pharma and deep state actors would be only too happy to create a situation in which we must receive costly jabs once or twice a day for the rest of our lives so that they may keep us at their mercy and have absolute control over every aspect of our lives. And when they have depleted what wealth we may have, who knows what they will then do to us.
The best kept secret by the high tech controlled main stream misinformation media is the increasing number of reputable scientists who believe that the current experimental vaccines are themselves facilitating the natural biological creation of even more dangerous variants of the Wuhan virus.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Breaking news:
NO-JAB MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER NO-JAB SUSPECT RAPED OLD WOMAN NO- JAB BANK EMPLOYEE STEALING BY REASON OF EMPLOYMENT NO-JAB POLITICIAN HAS A SWEETHEART
NO-JAB --- NO BREAKING AND ENTERING
tribanon 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Yup. Those damn no-jab miscreants seem to be responsible for everything wrong happening in the world today. LOL
DonAnthony 37 minutes ago
Time to tighten the screws on the unvaccinated with restrictions and penalties. I have zero compassion for the unvaccinated ( except in the extremely rare occasions when there is a genuine medical concern w clots etc) who are filling up our hospital at the taxpayer expense. Why should I pay for the medical care of selfish, ignorant people who refuse to vaccinate?
ThisIsOurs 24 minutes ago
maybe because theyre not selfish and ignorant? Their opinion is just different from yours and they have a right to it
tribanon 4 minutes ago
The screws really need to be tightened on the muddleheaded ideas of the confused sheep who are so willing to succumb to the tyranny of government. Their pining desire to live in an authoritarian police state that would dictate every aspect of their life is a terrible blemish on individual human rights and freedoms, and nothing short of a great embarrassment to all right minded people.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
Sad day reached when Health Officials are reading off scripts written by the spin wing the office of the prime minister.
No, Comrade Sister Mary Walker, It's not just an uptick when the Princess Margaret Hospital is operating at full capacity, now is it, yes?
