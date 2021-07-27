‘Every Bed Full’ As Covid Surge Goes On

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Hospitals Authority Managing Director Catherine Weech said officials are making makeshift arrangements to handle COVID-19 patients because “every bed is full”.

Her comments follow similar comments health officials made during Friday’s press conference.

“Every bed is full,” Mrs Weech said. “We have to work with overflow. We are using the general practice clinic. We are at maximum capacity. We have to make makeshift arrangements to accommodate patients. What the public has to understand is this is something we can beat together. Follow international recommendations like get vaccinated.

“Refrain from social gatherings. Exercise some caution. Young people stop, give us a break. We are tired. The system only has so much. We have staff exposed.”

Mrs Weech said the hospitals have been overwhelmed like this “for a long time”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to address the country at 8pm tomorrow regarding the measures his administration will implement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Minnis will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people in hospital with COVID-19, steps to limit the further spread of the virus and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.

The announcement comes as two additional deaths, and 100 new cases of the virus were recorded Friday. The country also recorded 133 cases on Sunday.

PHA over the weekend responded to a viral video of patients staying on the porch of the Critical Care Block.

PHA said, “The area identified in photos and video is the triage site for the Accident & Emergency Department.

“All patients arriving for care at the emergency department are screened for COVID-19 as part of the hospital’s prevention measures.

“During the rainstorm, early Saturday morning, patients in the triage area were relocated from the west porch area to the north porch area for temporary shelter from the weather.

“Subsequently, those patients were relocated to the General Practice Clinic area in the Ambulatory Block.”