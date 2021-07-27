‘Every Bed Full’ As Covid Surge Goes On

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PUBLIC Hospitals Authority Managing Director Catherine Weech said officials are making makeshift arrangements to handle COVID-19 patients because “every bed is full”.
Her comments follow similar comments health officials made during Friday’s press conference.
“Every bed is full,” Mrs Weech said. “We have to work with overflow. We are using the general practice clinic. We are at maximum capacity. We have to make makeshift arrangements to accommodate patients. What the public has to understand is this is something we can beat together. Follow international recommendations like get vaccinated.
“Refrain from social gatherings. Exercise some caution. Young people stop, give us a break. We are tired. The system only has so much. We have staff exposed.”
Mrs Weech said the hospitals have been overwhelmed like this “for a long time”.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to address the country at 8pm tomorrow regarding the measures his administration will implement to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Dr Minnis will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people in hospital with COVID-19, steps to limit the further spread of the virus and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.
The announcement comes as two additional deaths, and 100 new cases of the virus were recorded Friday. The country also recorded 133 cases on Sunday.
PHA over the weekend responded to a viral video of patients staying on the porch of the Critical Care Block.
PHA said, “The area identified in photos and video is the triage site for the Accident & Emergency Department.
“All patients arriving for care at the emergency department are screened for COVID-19 as part of the hospital’s prevention measures.
“During the rainstorm, early Saturday morning, patients in the triage area were relocated from the west porch area to the north porch area for temporary shelter from the weather.
“Subsequently, those patients were relocated to the General Practice Clinic area in the Ambulatory Block.”
Comments
DonAnthony 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
So 99% of the patients with COVID filling PMH to capacity are unvaccinated, and these same unvaccinated persons who could not be bothered to vaccinate are now complaining that the public hospital is not providing first class healthcare. Now that is rich😀 I have next to zero patience or empathy for these people. Vaccinate or suffer the consequences. Period.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
You do realize that if the entire population of the bahamas wanted to get vaccinated they couldn't right? From what I gather every vaccine they have has been used. There would have been some Bahamians no matter which way you slice it who would have been unvaccinated. Some of you guys who would so callously condemn your brothers, people who look just like you, are the same who would have sold your own people into slavery. Disgraceful.
carltonr61 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107...">https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107...
Vaccinated got Covid also.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
theyve also died
Economist 41 minutes ago
Read whole article. "As of now, around 90 percent of all residents over age 16 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine". The science says that one shot only gives about 30% protection against the Delta Variant. You need two shots and then it is only 60 to 80 % effective.
Look at the UK rates where the number of cases is almost as many as it was at it worst a few months ago BUT look at the number dying. Was up to 1200 a day whereas it has not breached 100 a day.
That means that the vaccinations are effective.
TalRussell 10 minutes ago
@ComradeEconomist, your post should be weighed that more effective for its message, not number words counted, yes?
