New Hires May Need Vaccine To Secure Job

SUPER Value’s president Rupert Roberts says while COVID-19 vaccines won’t be mandatory for employees, the food store chain is considering only hiring fully vaccinated people in the future.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Mr Roberts voiced growing alarm about the surge in COVID-19 cases, saying the number of Super Value workers infected in this third wave have been greater than what was seen in the previous waves.

Added to this situation is the nation’s climbing death toll, which rose to 284 on Sunday after two men from New Providence died from the virus on July 14 and July 19.

Yesterday, Mr Roberts said in recent days, it is believed that death brought on by COVID-19 has reached the company’s doorstep.

He told The Tribune the chain is currently mourning the death of an employee, who is believed to have died from the virus.

If confirmed, this would make the second Super Value employee to have died from the deadly disease since the pandemic began.

Mr Roberts said the latest deceased employee worked in the trucking department.

He added the employee got tested for the virus last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

However, the test later yielded negative results, but Mr Roberts suspects the test result was inaccurate.

“We are mourning our second COVID death last week,” Mr Roberts said. “Our employees are in shock at the moment. Our employee originally tested negative at a (local clinic) and continued his illness for a week until he passed out and was rushed to Doctors. We suspect the test was wrong. He died Thursday or Friday. He has children and I believed he’s in his 40s.”

“I think he got the wrong test. Last year, we had a girl who died (from the virus) and I’d say it’s almost been a year, but we’ve had some other hospitalisations, but they’ve pulled through.”

The food store owner was unable to say yesterday how many employees at the food chain store tested COVID positive to date in this third wave. However, he admitted that officials have seen a greater uptick in cases over the last month.

The rise in virus infections, he added, prompted Super Value to re-implement new COVID-19 preventative measures, which now only allows for job seekers to be interviewed virtually among other things.

“We’ve had more cases recently than we’ve had in the past 18 months, but we have two consulting doctors and they’re giving Ivermectin, and they’ve had no affect at all. It seems to work,” Mr Roberts told this newspaper. “This wave seems to affect younger people and it kills fast. With our strict protocols, I don’t think they’re getting it at work.”

But, despite the climbing numbers, Mr Roberts said many workers still remain hesitant to take the jab, citing vaccination rates among Super Value workers as “very low.”

Mr Roberts believes misinformation and public misconceptions have contributed to vaccine hesitancy in the country.

Asked if the company is considering making vaccinations mandatory for staff as is being done in some businesses, the foodstore owner replied: “I wouldn’t enforce vaccinations, but we are thinking about only hiring employees that are vaccinated (and) if that’s the trend then why employ unvaccinated people?

“I think that most employers during COVID should only employ those vaccinated. Because if the Competent Authority says today, only vaccinated employees could serve the public. We’d have to close because we don’t have enough vaccinated people to carry our business,” Mr Roberts added.

“So, that seems to be where we’re headed so we might as well co-operate and go with the flow. It’s not by choice and it’s not where the government wants to be headed, but it’s what the pandemic is driving us to do.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to address the country at 8pm tomorrow regarding his administration’s continued fight against COVID-19.

Dr Minnis will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people in hospital with COVID-19, steps to limit the further spread of the virus and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.

News of the national address have sparked concern in some Bahamians, who fear another COVID-19 lockdown may be looming, especially ahead of the holiday weekend.

However, in a statement Sunday, the Prime Minister’s office suggested there are no plans to implement a lockdown, insisting it’s focused on implementing policies that protect Bahamians while allowing commerce to continue in a safe and responsible manner.

Still, when asked if store heads had seen any panic buying, Mr Roberts replied that they haven’t and stressed it’s very unlikely the government would resort to another lockdown as the country has already started its rebound from the pandemic.

“I think they are going to take every possible measure to avoid lockdowns,” he said yesterday.