Attorney: Amend Laws For Mandatory Vaccine

A Bahamian attorney yesterday urged the government to reform health and safety at work laws to allow employers to mandate that staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Carey Leonard, the former Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) in-house counsel, told Tribune Business that increased vaccination rates were the only way “to get a grip” on resurgent pandemic case numbers that pose a particular threat to The Bahamas because of its service-based economy.
While arguing against the government extending its Emergency Powers Orders beyond the current August 13 expiry in a bid to get a handle on soaring COVID infections, he added that vaccination-related court rulings in the US had established a precedent where the public interest in having all persons inoculated outweighed individual freedoms and choice.
While The Bahamas is not bound to follow US law, and has a completely different legal system, Mr Leonard argued that the government should seek to change the Health and Safety at Work Act to give employers the ability to mandate that staff become vaccinated against COVID-19.
Such suggestions will likely provoke a sharp push back from trade unions and workers, as well as other attorneys, but he explained: “I think we’ve had enough of these emergency orders, but there may be some laws they need to amend to provide for certain things.
“They may need to amend the law as it relates to Health and Safety at Work to give businesses the right to insist on vaccinations of their staff.... I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility to say for the safety and interest of the general public, in this particular instance it outweighs the individual’s rights.
“If we don’t get a grip on this we’re going to be in trouble. If you look at the UK numbers, they’re skyrocketing again but they don’t have 1,000 people dying every day; they don’t even have 100 per day. They say the majority of people in hospitals and dying are all the non-vaccinated,” Mr Leonard continued.
“I think perhaps we need to change the laws so that we get everything under control... We have very serious issues that we need to get under control, and the evidence is becoming clearer and clearer as most people in hospital are the non-vaccinated.”
Mr Leonard argued that concerns being spread over COVID-19 vaccines are “not as drastic as people are making them out to be, and added: “I think they’ve blowing it out of all proportion.” He added that similar fears were raised decades ago over smallpox and polio vaccinations, yet pointed out that parents would not let their children go to school without these. Smallpox vaccination certificates were also at one time required for travel.
“For health and safety legislation and things like that, I don’t see why we cannot amend the law,” he reiterated. “We’re in service-oriented industries in this economy, so we need to get it under control. It’s a matter of emergency; get it under control. I hope they don’t extend the emergency orders as I don’t think it will be necessary, but I think legislation is necessary.” Some 75 new COVID cases were recorded on Monday.
With the Prime Minister due to address the nation tonight on the Government’s latest COVID response strategy, Ben Albury, Bahamas Bus and Truck’s general manager, last night told Tribune Business that any further extension of the Emergency Orders would be “dire” for the country and its economy.
“I don’t even want to consider that this would be happening at this point,” he said of the prospects for an extension. “They’ve done their best, had these orders for quite a while and now it’s time to bring this to an end.... Government cannot continue to protect us from ourselves forever.
“People are going hungry, the economy is rebounding, tourism is rebounding. I don’t see this [COVID] going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It’s something we’re going to have to co-exist with to a degree. We’ve adapted to other sicknesses, flus. We have to follow the guidelines, and if we get sick there will be consequences, but the Government cannot protect us from ourselves forever.”
Turning to the Prime Minister’s address, Mr Albury voiced optimism that “there will be some balance between public safety and the financial health of the country” in whatever strategy is adopted to contain COVID-19 infections and bring them down.
“Hopefully he will strike some balance between where we are from a health and financial perspective,” he reiterated. “I’m sure the Government needs money. Everybody needs to try and keep this positive we have with the economy going, but we have to look at the health.
“People are getting sick, and the system is getting overwhelmed, so we have to look at it responsibly. We cannot continue to open and shut, open and shut. We need some consistency on the way forward other than restrictions.”
