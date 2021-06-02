Alicia Wallace: What Does The Pride Flag Flying Really Say To You?

Yesterday was the first day of Pride Month which is not only a celebration of sexual diversity and community, but a set of activities that assert the humanity of LGBTQI+ people and a direct response to the shaming and oppression carried out against them.

Pride is a refusal to be ashamed, to hide, or be forced to “change”. That said, Pride is not only for LGBTQI+ people who are out, but also for those who do not yet feel safe enough to be open about their sexuality and need to see others celebrating, being celebrated, and making space and a better future for them.

Pride takes place in June (and July) to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots which was a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the US. Police, for the second time in one week, raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969. They threw 200 people out of the bar and caused injury to some of them.

Upset by the way they were being treated by police, the LGBTQI+ community fought back with protests which caught the attention of others around the world who joined in the effort to achieve equality. The following month, the first gay march, with participation of approximately 2,000 people, took place. Marches and parades are now almost synonymous with Pride, joined and observed by many. Since COVID-19, however, Pride has taken a different form.

On the morning of June 1, 2021, the US Embassy Nassau raised the (rainbow) Pride flag at its downtown Nassau building and at the residence. It joined other US embassies around the world in this act of solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community. In its first media engagement on the topic, the US Embassy stated that it wants to spark conversations while visibly reiterating the Biden administration’s position on LGBTQI+ rights.

As expected, people responded to the radio show appearance via text messages in a display of hostility against LGBTQI+ people. Several of the text messages were about The Bahamas being a “Christian nation” — an idea that has been refuted over and over again.

The short version is that the preamble of the constitution refers to “abiding respect for Christian values” which some have incorrectly interpreted as a statement of theocracy. Interpretation aside, this is found in the preamble which is not the constitution (which starts at Chapter 1). Further, Article 15 states that we are “entitled to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual” and goes on to list “race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed or sex”.

In addition, Article 22 states that we have freedom of thought and religion and Article 26 states no law shall discriminate on the basis of race, place of origin, political opinions, colour or creed (with exceptions in 26(4)).

The people of The Bahamas, then, are not to be governed or controlled on the basis of one religion, whether or not it is referenced in the preamble. We are not all forced to practice Christianity and cannot be expected to follow that doctrine, much less the intentionally harmful, oppressive interpretations of any religious text. It is simply being weaponised against LGBTQI+ people in the attempt to suppress and deny rights.

“When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression,” is a quote we all need to remember and use to check ourselves when we start to think that someone else’s rights and freedoms negatively impact us.

One person said they think straight people will soon be persecuted, and this is a clear example of the simultaneous unwillingness of people to recognise their privilege and the fear of losing privilege when there is equality resulting in the most vulnerable among us are no longer underfoot. We need to understand the importance acknowledging and expanding the rights of LGBTQI+ people and dispelling myths about the result of equality.

Human rights are not a you-or-me game. There are not supposed to be losers. We are all supposed to have equal access to resources, services, and opportunities and be able to live free of oppression. Equality is good, right, and not a threat to anyone (except, perhaps, those who depend on false hierarchies for sense of self and are desperate to be “above” or “better than” someone else).

Other people sent text messages asking why the US Embassy is focusing on this issue. A few asked why the embassy did not have this kind of display for Black Lives Matter.

It is sometimes interesting and most times frustrating that people suddenly become interested in and vocal about particular issues only when another is raised. This is a frequent occurrence in the discussion of rights and the protection of vulnerable groups. For example, it is rare that we are able to have a conversation about violence against women without a man interrupting with “What about violence against men?” Violence against men may be a real issue and there may be people who are concerned about it, but the topic is not raised until there is a specific conversation about the scourge that is violence against women.

The result is the interruption is not received as a true concern because the other issue is being used as a distraction or a tool to minimise the one being discussed. There are always more causes, more issues, more incidents that need our attention.

There is no small amount of work to be done. No one and no institution can be effective at doing it all. The US Embassy Nassau certainly could have hosted events, engaged in dialogue, or made a statement about Black Lives Matter, sure. Does that mean it should ignore Pride Month and the opportunity to make clear its position? No. Absolutely not. We are here today, and the Pride flag is flying in at least two locations in New Providence. Black Lives Matter may be the next issue it highlights, and we all know that people will ask what it has to do with us because so many are convinced that racism does not exist in The Bahamas.

There is a consistent resistance to human rights and desire to ignore the very real issues we are facing every day. Instead of creating and being taken in by distractions, celebrate Pride or sit it out and allow others to enjoy it. Observe the responses of others.

Who will follow the US Embassy’s lead and fly the Pride flag? Who will call out hostility toward LGBTQI+ people? Who will explain to their grandparents, parents, siblings, children, coworkers, and friends the importance of Pride Month and the visibility of the Pride flag in New Providence? Who will stand for the human rights of LGBTQI+ people? Where will you be this month? On the side of equality or continued injustice?

This is an opportunity to learn about human rights, LGBTQI+ rights, the origin of Pride, solidarity and allegiances. It is an opportunity to look at our laws, learn about the need for legal reform and countries that have been successful with it, and to be better, more supportive and empathetic people. It is an opportunity to listen, both to LGBTQI+ advocates and the people around you who would rather harm others than support moves toward equality so you can make decisions about your position and related actions.

For those who are Christian or aligned in some way with Christianity or any other religion, it is an opportunity to embody the love, peace, and care for one another that characterises your religion.

If you are not LGBTQI+, when you see the Pride flag flying, know that it is not flying for you, and it certainly isn’t flying against you. It is a symbol of community, a shared struggle, commitment to change, and rejection of the shame others try to impose upon LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ people being seen and respected does not hurt you, but your reaction to it can certainly hurt LGBTQI+ people, so be mindful of what you say and, just as importantly, work on changing the way you think. Let your thoughts lead to actions to move us all toward equality and justice. If you quietly believe in equal rights, let the flying of the Pride flag prompt you to let your position be known so you cannot be mistaken for those on the side of oppression.

