27 New Cases On Wednesday

THE Ministry of Health recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There were seven new cases in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, five in Abaco, two in Bimini and Cat Cay and two in the Berry Islands.

These cases brought the nation’s toll to 8,600.

One hundred and eighty one people have died from the disease.

The Ministry of Health is awaiting the results of 52 swabs sent to a lab overseas to determine if the new, infectious variants are in the country.

Yesterday, Health Minister Renward Wells said as officials await those results, they are looking to develop a more robust antigen testing policy for the country.