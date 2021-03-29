‘Don’T Show Leniency To Covid Test Fakers’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said “now is not the time for leniency” as officials continue to investigate several people who attempted to travel domestically using falsified COVID-19 RT PCR test results.

Yesterday, Dr Sands said the alleged offenders were driven by “selfish” motives.

According to police, on Friday while at Lynden Pindling International Airport’s Domestic Section, six adults and one minor who were scheduled to travel to various Family Islands, presented digital and physical PCR tests to the COVID-19 ambassadors for inspection.

Upon examination of the documents and cross-checks with alleged test administrators, it was discovered that the documents presented were false.

The suspects were taken into custody.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a man was also taken into custody, accused of having fraudulent documents relating to COVID-19 tests.

Submitting a fake COVID-19 diagnostic test result is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $4,000 or two years imprisonment or both. The issue is something that should not be taken lightly, Dr Sands told The Tribune on Sunday.

“Let’s start with possible motives so we could dispense with this whole issue about it being too expensive to take COVID tests to travel,” Dr Sands said.

“Now, there may be one drop of merit in that argument but then it begs the question, should you be travelling if you have to break the law and possibly expose your fellow travellers and other communities to COVID? So it’s a very selfish motive to say ‘well I got to do me and I don’t care about anybody else’ and not consider what possible impact there is in potentially spreading COVID.

“Then when you look at the other side, who are the people who are enabling this type of nefarious activity? Are they doing it to make some money or are they doing it because they don’t care or are they doing it because they just want to stick a finger in the face of authority?”

He continued: “When you see that there are about 9,000 cases total with an eight percent positivity rate and some 29 persons in hospital, some of them in the ICU, we have a problem and this type of behaviour is just adding to that problem.

“It’s a horrible thing to believe that this is no big deal. I believe this is time now to reiterate that any and every infraction will be dealt with and so there should be no double standard for anybody now. This ain’t no time for leniency, particularly given the severity of the risk to the Bahamian economy and health of Bahamians.

“We have been at this now for several months. I don’t think anybody is ignorant or unaware of the issues. I think they are trying to find a way to skirt the restrictions.

“There is a different argument that it has been made difficult to travel for domestic tourism and so on and so forth. I get that argument, but this is not the way to solve the issue.”

The issue has raised the question of whether the government may need to revisit the requirement of an RT PCR test for domestic travel.

“The question is whether or not as a country we ought to be requiring RT PCRs for people to travel back and forth within country,” Dr Sands said.

“I don’t think that that is necessary, but that’s my personal opinion and an antigen test done by a competent lab is an adequate tool for determining infectivity and contagion.

“As a matter of fact it’s probably a better tool for determining who’s contagious than the RT-PCR. So, definitely you need to have some tool. The antigen test appropriately done is probably as good if not a better test than the RT-PCR, but if we are going to stick with the PCR we need to make sure in bona fide instances where people have a need they can get access to those tests,” Dr Sands said.