Oil Explorer Shouldn’T Be ‘Blip On The Radar’

An oil explorer’s financial woes should mean its bid to renew its four Bahamian licences is “not even a blip on the radar” for the Government, environmental activists argued yesterday.
Seizing on Tribune Business revelations that the former Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) is in a “stressed financial position”, with its bills exceeding available cash resources by some $19m, they asserted that the disclosures raise serious questions about its ability pay outstanding licence fees let alone new ones.
Sam Duncombe, reEarth’s president, said: “My position on BPC/Challenger Energy Group is we should never engaged with them when we had the opportunity to get out of the mess we’re in right now. Instead, we had some smoke blown about we could not get out of the deal.
“We missed an opportunity there, but have an another opportunity to go that route. If the investor has no money, why are they even a blip on our radar at all? The challenge we have going on, as far as keeping that oil in the ground, absolutely keep it right there. But I don’t understand why we continue to entertain an industry that is devastating to our economy and way of life moving forward.”
Eytan Uliel, Challenger’s chief executive, told shareholders in unveiling the company’s 2021 first half results that it must urgently “pursue a creditor restructuring and recapitalisation plan” otherwise there was a risk it may be unable to continue as “a going concern”. He added that $15m in fresh capital would likely be required.
The oil exploration outfit’s presently troubled financial position raise questions as to whether it has the financial wherewithal to pay for four new Bahamas exploration licences, and fulfill any terms and conditions that may be imposed, plus whether the Government should even be entertaining negotiations with it until the talked-about restructuring takes place.
However, Mr Uliel said it was already “engaging with the new administration” on its application to renew its four licences for another three-year term, together with the obligation to drill another exploratory well in Bahamian waters during that period.
The Davis administration while in Opposition indicated it would take a more sympathetic approach to oil exploration in Bahamian waters so long as it met the necessary health and environmental safeguards.
However, reports yesterday suggested this stance may have been modified. The Prime Minister indicated that while exploratory oil drilling would be permitted, production and extraction associated with any find in Bahamian waters would not. Instead, The Bahamas would seek to monetise this via carbon credits or some other mechanism to gain a reward for keeping its oil in the ground.
Meanwhile, Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) executive director, told Tribune Business it was “shocking” that Challenger’s financial statements “don’t state how much in licence fees for the last exploration period are still owed to the Bahamian government” or whether these have been paid.
“How can they list the former licences as assets when they expired at the end of June?” she queried. “With its current balance sheet, can the company meet its financial obligations and pay its debts, including the past due fees owed to The Bahamas and continue as a going concern?”
Mrs McKinney added that Challenger’s financial statements raised multiple questions requiring answers. They show the oil explorer as making a $1.359m operating loss in The Bahamas during the 2021 first half, yet peg the value of its “tangible and intangible” assets at $93.88m.
She called on Challenger to detail the assets included in this $93.88m valuation, and whether they incorporate the expired licences. “A hope to negotiate a renewal is not an asset,” Mrs McKinney argued, while also questioning whether the reference to an $8.065m deferred tax liability included the licence fees owing in The Bahamas.
Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, told Tribune Business that Challenger’s financial results raise major questions over whether it can pay its past due licence fees as well as any future commitments.
“Where I’m at now, it’s almost certain they don’t have the financial resources in place to pay the outstanding fees,” she argued. “And they don’t have the financial resources in place to pay anything in the future. At this point they are hoping to be in a position. We cannot go on hope.
“We’re in a critical state where we need to build back to protect our people, and we cannot hope for an experiment. Please, please, Prime Minister, do not let Challenger Energy experiment with the Bahamian people. We are not lab rats. Their application for a renewal should automatically be denied.”
Mr Uliel, in his message to shareholders, had warned: “The group currently estimates that it has a need for, in aggregate, approximately $15m in funding in order to continue to meet its obligations as and when they fall due over the coming 12 months or, in the alternative, achieve creditor settlements that would reduce the amounts payable, and thus have the same economic effect.
Describing these bills and liabilities as “unacceptably high”, he added: “The company’s ability to meet all of its anticipated obligations over the 12 months from the date of the 2020 annual report is dependent on this outcome - that is, successful completion of a process to definitively address the outstanding payables/liabilities position and secure additional funding for ongoing operations and work programmes in 2022, and in so doing place the company on a stable, debt-free footing for the future.
“It should be noted that if the company is unsuccessful in achieving its restructuring and recapitalisation plan there is a risk to the company continuing as a going concern.”
jus2cents 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
Well said!
TalRussell 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Comrade Sister Sam Duncombe, the Oil Explorer’s financial woes came about after its failed attempt discover sludge oil, sufficient to have filled OBAN's $3.5 billion of acreages storage tanks and everything else, also like The Grand Lucayan Hotel, which was goin' to be filled at 100%++ occupancy compacity with throngs visiting tourists?
And, wasn't it the new Red Party's leadership hopeful, Kwasi Thompson who vowed to transform Freeport into the new Silicon Valley?
The Oil Explorer’s financial bills, far exceeded its zero available cash resources by some $19 millions+++.
The Reds, now all contenders for Red Party's leadership, might as well have promised another $80 million set up another BAMSI for Freeport, — Yes?
licks2 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Oil drilling is safe the world over!! Only the Bahamas seem to "kill everything" when some of these peoples dem have a problem with anything!! The wrold says that turtles are "getting low". . .turtle eating nations advocated for "cutting down" the amount they eat. . .the Bahamas advocates "want no eating turtle no more". . .while the rest of the world still "eat lil bit" and call it that!
Check everything that the rest of the developed world want reduced. . .NOT THESE BIG MOUTH ADVOCATES IN THE BAHAMAS. . .they want everything stopped completely!!
The last time I checked our PM was Phillip Davis. . .not Sam Duncombe!! Sam Ducombe don't have a ballanced bone in she body. . .its her way or the highway!! Bouy tell Sam to go "sit her tail dawn". . .she is too extreme and nonsensical some times!!
The Bahamas can drill for oil safely and responsibilty!! Even if we have to drill for it in Sam Duncombe's back yard!! Now don't get me wrong. . .we can't let any "joe blow come around here to drill for no oil in our country" with 2 cents "rubbin together in he pockets"! Hell no! Also, no 12% for the Bahamas craziness. . .60% for us. . .40% for them!!
jamesg30 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
Safe the world over you say? Really? Ask the latest people effected by safe off shore drilling and delivery of the oil that live in Los Angeles. You read the international news? Joe Blow? They are all Joe Blow's wanting to come into our country and could care less about a little oil loss here or there. We can't even off load safely fuel at Clifton Peer for the generators there without spilling it all over the reef out west. Oil drilling in the Bahamas? Disaster in the making.
Proguing 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Safe all over the world? See what happened to the largest lake in South America due to oil:
How Oil Killed Lake Maracaibo The largest lake in South America has suffered the consequences of both the rise and fall of the Venezuelan oil industry: explosive production and dangerous decay.
https://www.caracaschronicles.com/201...">https://www.caracaschronicles.com/201...
