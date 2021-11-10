Fnm Mp Criticises Ag For ‘Destabilising’ Comments

A Free National Movement member of Parliament has accused Attorney General Ryan Pinder of making comments that are “destabilising to the very administration of justice.”

On Monday, Mr Pinder told the Senate the Minnis administration paid some $1.1 million on the “failed political” prosecutions of former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson and former PLP Senator Frank Smith.

He also roundly criticised his predecessor’s performance in office and also castigated certain spending practices made by the Office of the Attorney General under the previous government.

Yesterday, St Anne’s MP Adrian White, shadow attorney general, said Mr Pinder’s statement about the prosecutions of Mr Gibson and Mr Smith is both “unfortunate and a grossly untrue characterisation.”

“It is also destabilising to the very administration of justice,” he said.

“Ordinary citizens and residents of The Bahamas must have the confidence that if they were to make a legal complaint that some person in high office had committed a crime against them, that complaint would be fairly and impartially investigated by the police and, if the evidence is sufficient to bring criminal charges, then the alleged malefactor would be charged; the same as any other person.

“If persons ever come to feel that the legal system is biased against them, and willing to turn a blind eye depending on the importance of the person, things will not go well in The Bahamas as it could lead to persons taking the law into their own hands and resorting to vigilante justice.”

Mr White said the record of the administration of justice under the Minnis administration was one of fairness.

“The scales of justice were held in balance by a constitutionally independent Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Former PLP parliamentarians were charged, indeed, but also a former FNM parliamentarian was charged, all with alleged criminal offences,” he said.

“. . .As the Attorney General of The Bahamas, and the ultimate custodian and guardian of justice, law and order under the Constitution, Senator Ryan Pinder should more carefully weigh the vast difference between party-political rhetoric and good governance.”

Both Mr Smith and Mr Gibson were acquitted of bribery charges in separate trials in 2019.