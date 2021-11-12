Ag Congratulates Industrial Tribunal On Tech Advancements

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder yesterday congratulated the Industrial Tribunal on the technological advancements it made over the last year to improve court services during a ceremony to mark the opening of its legal year.

Yesterday’s ceremony, which was held virtually, also featured congratulatory remarks from leading jurists in the Caribbean, including president of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Adrian Saunders; president of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago, Deborah Thomas-Felix and chairman of the Commonwealth Education Council, Dennis Byron.

This year’s theme is titled “The Industrial Tribunal: The New Digital Age, A Year of Progress.”

In his remarks, Mr Pinder highlighted yesterday’s event as the second virtual opening ceremony hosted by the Industrial Tribunal since the implementation of its smart court services.

He said: “It has set the standard in The Bahamas with the implementation of the first smart courts, having constructed four smart courts; three in New Providence and one in Freeport, Grand Bahama. In addition, the Industrial Tribunal has implemented the first e-filing platform and case management solution in The Bahamas.

“Remarkably, the Industrial Tribunal has not only set the standard in The Bahamas, it has also blazed trails in the Caribbean region with these accomplishments. Indeed, The Bahamas can proudly boast today of having the remarkable distinction of four smart courts, with a fully operational and user-friendly e-filing and case management solution.”

Mr Pinder said the move speaks to the innovativeness and resourcefulness of the Industrial Tribunal, while also praising the contributions made by Indira Demeritte- Francis, the Industrial Tribunal’s president.

He also noted that the court’s digitisation efforts fell in line with the Davis administration’s plans for total digital transformation of all sectors in Bahamian society.

He added: “Whilst courts all around the world, including in The Bahamas were closing their doors due to the pandemic, Madam President, imbued with the vision and mission of the Tribunal to provide a quick and economical judicial forum for deciding trade disputes within a reasonable time, set about constructing new smart courts to service The Bahamian public.

“The decisive action by Madam President in implementing the smart courts aligns with my government’s vision and plans for a new direction and a new way forward in every aspect of our existence, moving towards transformative change. Some of these plans have been highlighted by the honourable Prime Minister, Philip Edward Davis in his recent presentation of the 2021/2022 Supplementary Budget in the House of Assembly.”

“Moreover, the honourable prime minister stated in his delivery of his speech from the throne at the opening of Parliament... that ‘my government will introduce legislation to facilitate a comprehensive programme of digitisation for the country.’

“The Governor General also stated that ‘my government will re-establish harmonious tripartite relations between labour, employers and the government.

“My government will ensure that all labour issues are addressed as a matter of priority.’ Certainly, this framework of smart courts and the digitisation goes a long way in achieving that goal of the government,” Mr Pinder also said.

Mrs Demeritte-Francis, who also spoke yesterday, told those attending that by incorporating new digital services, the court was able to fulfil all of its goals last year.

“The Industrial Tribunal has now fulfilled its 2020 objectives to implement the four smart courts within The Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” she said. “What was promised is now delivered.

“There is more convenience for the judge and the parties, increase of faster and timely settlements, greater convenience to litigant’s cost savings, to litigant’s faster turnaround time for service request, the ability to share court e-files with litigants and the options to have cases heard online by the judges from their residence if necessary or online in the courtroom.”