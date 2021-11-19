Dr Michael Darville: Antimicrobial Resistance A 'Menacing' Problem

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville admitted Friday that antimicrobial resistance has been a “menacing” problem in the medical community for a long time.

Dr Darville made the statement in response to Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organisation’s concern about the “unprecedented” use of antimicrobials during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can lead to a rise in drug resistant infections.

Dr Etienne said antimicrobials are crucial life-saving drugs, but they must be used responsibly as bacteria can develop resistance and render these drugs ineffective over time.

She further stated that across the region, several countries are reporting surges in detection of drug-resistant infections that have likely contributed to the rise in mortality during the pandemic in hospitalized patients.

In response, the health minister said The Bahamas has also been challenged.

“Antimicrobial (AMR) resistance has long been a menacing presence within the health community,” Dr Darville said in an interview Friday. “In 2017 Dr Shin Young-soo, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific was quoted to say, ‘Quite simply, we are running out of effective antibiotics. We can no longer ignore the urgency and gravity of this issue: resistance to antibiotics is a serious public health emergency.’”

He continued: “Yesterday’s comment by Dr Carissa Etienne resonates with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and should be contextualised. Any patient, including patients infected with COVID-19, may have a superimposed or co-infection from a bacterial agent that requires management with the appropriate use of an antibiotic.”

The PAHO director also said antimicrobials have been misused outside of hospital settings. And, drugs such as Ivermectin, Azithromycin and Chloroquine were broadly used as unproven treatments, even after PAHO had strong evidence that they had no benefit to COVID patients.

Dr Darville said this has always been a concern.

“The concern is, and always has been, the misuse of antibiotics for conditions that do not require antibiotics therapy or their overuse or prolonged use. Examples of misuse include taking antibiotics for viral infections such as colds and flu, and using them as animal growth promoters on farms or in aquaculture.

“The combined result of such (and other) practices threatens the ability to treat common infections. Quite frankly, these practices make it harder and harder (and sometimes impossible) to treat the pneumonias, tuberculosis and infections that affect animals – to name a few.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public that there is no scientific evidence that supports the use of azithromycin, an antibiotic, in treatment regimens against COVID-19, a viral disease. Further, the ministry says, more broadly, antibiotics treat infections that are caused by a bacterial agent.

Dr Darville said that in 2017 the National AMR Committee was established and charged to develop national protocols and policies to improve the use of antibiotics, while also reducing the misuse and abuse of these life saving therapies.

He said the Committee’s approach to antimicrobial resistance is that of a “one health approach” to include not only human health but food, environmental, veterinary health and agricultural actors.

Globally, Antibiotic Awareness Week is November 18 to 24.