Davis: I Did Not Know Munroe Represented Deputy Commissioners

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not know that National Security Minister Wayne Munroe’s law firm represented two deputy commissioners of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in a 2019 lawsuit that sought to quash Charles Murphy’s appointment as commissioner of corrections before Mr Murphy was placed on administrative leave last week.

He told reporters yesterday he will speak to Mr Munroe about the issue to ensure “transparency” and that there “is no conflict.” He suggested that if the need arises, someone else in the administration will have to substitute for Mr Munroe when there is a potential conflict.

Mr Munroe, in a press statement last week, said Commissioner Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the facility’s handling of Prescott Smith, a prominent Progressive Liberal Party supporter who Mr Munroe believes may have been held at the prison in contravention of a Supreme Court order.

Mr Murphy’s lawyer, Romona Farquharson Seymour, defended the prison’s handling of the matter during a press conference this week, saying Mr Smith’s lawyer did not show up to the prison with the proper release document, namely a release order. She said the prison was not at fault for the issues that resulted in Mr Smith remaining at prison longer than he should have.

She asked whether Mr Davis knew that Mr Munroe’s firm represented prison Deputy Commissioners Doan Cleare and Bernadette Thompson-Murray in a 2019 lawsuit that alleged that former National Security Minister Marvin Dames forced them to take vacation leave to facilitate the appointment of Mr Murphy, their deputy, as commissioner.

Mr Munroe spoke to The Tribune at length about that matter around the time the lawsuit was filed in 2019. This week, Mrs Farquharson Seymour said he was directly involved in the case, noting his name appeared on a document seeking leave from the Supreme Court to begin judicial review in the proceedings. She also noted that two weeks before the election, Munroe & Associates requested an adjournment in the matter.

Asked about Commissioner Murphy being put on administrative leave, Mr Davis said yesterday: “I was advised that steps had been taken to examine the hierarchy of the corrections institution, where we wish to carry that institution now from a punitive institution. Even though we have passed what I call a Corrections Institutions Bill, we still see it as very punitive; the leadership there is under review.

“I heard the issue about his (Mr Munroe’s) firm acting (on behalf of the deputy commissioners). I have not yet spoken to him about those issues but I will speak to him and ensure there is transparency and there is no conflict in whatever he’s doing. Otherwise, we would just have to, as it were, allow someone else to deal with issues relating to (that).”

Regarding the decision to put Commissioner Murphy on leave, Mr Davis said he was informed “that the leadership of the corrections institution was under review and it may have possibly required putting the leader on administrative leave”.

An administration official confirmed yesterday that Mr Davis did not know about the involvement of Mr Munroe’s firm in the lawsuit.

For his part, Mr Munroe has rejected the idea that he is biased towards his former clients.