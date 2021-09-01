Super Value Sets Target For Staff To Vaccinate

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

SUPER Value Food Store chain has called on its staff to be fully vaccinated by the end of September or take a weekly negative test.

In a memo dated August 26 and sent to all staff, Super Value’s president Debra Symonette warned workers about the dangers of the Delta variant and urged them to get vaccinated. Workers were also told anyone who breaks quarantine will be fired.

“We are encouraging all staff to be vaccinated,” the memo said in part. “There have been so many more new cases and deaths, that tourists have been advised not to travel to The Bahamas and Bahamians have been advised to be careful travelling abroad.

“We estimate that less than 30 percent of our staff have been vaccinated and we have set an ambitious goal to have all staff take their first shot by the end of August and be completely vaccinated by the end of September. In the interest of your safety and the interest of the company, our customers and the country we expect your full cooperation.

“There is a new ‘Delta plus’ variant that spreads 60 percent faster and is more contagious than the (old) ‘Delta’ variant. In order to save your life, keep the economy going and avoid a permanent lock down, all employees should get vaccinated immediately,” the memo notes.

Local officials have not confirmed if the Delta variant is in the country, but they suspect it is given the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Delta plus variant has been recorded in some parts of Asia and experts say it may be more infectious than the original Delta variant.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic here in The Bahamas, 18,268 cases of the virus have been recorded after 129 new cases were added to the dashboard on August 29. So far 396 people have died from the virus and 20 other deaths are under investigation.

Because of the high numbers of COVID-19 cases recorded, the US Centers for Disease Control has issued a level four travel warning against The Bahamas. Level four indicates, “do not travel”.

The memo from the Super Value president continued: “Please ask your head cashier if you need assistance making your appointment. Any employee that breaks quarantine will be dismissed. After September any employee that is not completely vaccinated will have to take a negative test weekly.”

The Atlantis resort on Paradise Island is also asking staff to get vaccinated or if not, they will have to pay for their own weekly COVID-19 tests beginning this month.