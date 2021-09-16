Election Day – As It Happened

• LIVE COVERAGE OF THE GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS CAN BE FOUND HERE

2.45pm: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis speaks with the media and joins supporters after voting in Killarney.

1.55pm: The Progressive Liberal Party said an issue with a ballot was raised at a Yamacraw polling station and it is seeking to have the matter addressed.

“Please note that in Yamacraw a voter was given a ballot with a mark on it,” the PLP said. “The voter noticed the mark and asked for another ballot. The legal team is having voting suspended to have all ballots checked.”

1.30pm: Voting in St Anne's said to be busy but organised. AF Adderley, polling station for Garden Hills, said to be quiet but organised.

12.30pm: DON Saunders, FNM Tall Pines incumbent says he’s confident the party will reclaim the constituency. He is vying for the seat against former minister of health Dr Michael Darville, of the Progressive Liberal party.

Both candidates were at Aquinas College on Gladstone Road where scores of voters trickled into vote for their pick.

“From what I’m seeing today I think Tall Pines is going to be back in the column for the Free National Movement,” Mr Saunders said.

He said he was pleased with the way the voting process unfolded today.

“…The day is a 300,000 degree turn from what we experienced last week,” he said. "I think persons came early as expected.

“Protocol in my view is being adhered to. Persons were very organised and orderly and I want to congratulate Bahamians for continuing to exercise their constitutional right and doing it in a decent way.”

When he spoke to reporters, Dr Darville said he thought the process had gone well.

“Early this morning we had a little backlog but now it's really moving smoothly. So, for those individuals who are voting in Tall Pines the Aquinas College now is set and we encourage everyone to come out.

“I’m very pleased that things are going quite well.”

12.20pm: PLP Leader ​Philip 'Brave' Davis on the ground in San Salvador. (Photos by the PLP)

12.00pm: A sign listing Tall Pines polling divisions to assist in the smooth flow of voters.

11.25am: Voters queue at Polling Division 9 at Freeport Primary School. The voter traffic has been moderate there. The lines at the other polling divisions 7, 12 and 11 has been slow.

11.15am: More on that row at Government High School earlier this morning after Mount Moriah incumbent Marvin Dames accused Progressive Liberal Party supporters of campaigning at the polling site on Election Day.

In an interview with The Tribune, National Security Minister Marvin Dames called the move "unacceptable", warning that campaigning is over and now is the time for the Bahamians to make their choice – full story HERE.

11.00am: A voter at HO NASH talking about the voting process and how it could have gone smoother.

10.50am: Stalls set up outside Gerald Cash Primary School where there are several polling divisions for the Carmichael constituency.

10.35am: Voters at the St Andrew's School Polling division.

10.20am: THE country’s curfew has been pushed back until 11.59pm today, according to the latest Emergency Powers Order signed by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

The notice came as thousands of Bahamians head to the polls to vote on Election Day.

“Notwithstanding any other order imposing a curfew, on Thursday the 16 of September, the curfew shall start at 11.59pm and continue until 5am the next morning in every island which has a curfew imposed.”

The normal curfew will resume on Friday, the order states.

10.00am: There was a heated exchange in Mount Moriah after the area's MP and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames accused Keod Smith – a former Mount Moriah MP – of campaigning.

Mount Moriah Presiding officer Clarence Russell urging voters to adhere to the social distancing protocols afterwards.

Mount Moriah 2

9.45am: Scenes in the Killarney constituency on election morning.

9.40am: Dr David Allen at H O Nash School where he voted. As a senior citizen he said he was pleased with the process.

9.35am: People waiting at classrooms to vote at St Andrews International School - polling station for Yamacraw.

9.25am: Video showing a police inspector speaking to the crowd earlier this morning to ensure voters are aware of the correct polling station.

9.15am: This video shows crowds outside a polling station in Fox Hill. People are congregated outside because guards are ensuring that only 20 people are allowed on the grounds at a time. PLP Chairman and candidate Fred Mitchell said: “I’m pleased at the turnout. Looks like people aren’t suppressed because of the COVID regs. I haven’t gone to the other stations but it seems most people are satisfied that the station started on time.”

9.10am: Voting in the General Election is underway – we'll keep you up-to-date throughout the day as The Bahamas goes to the polls.