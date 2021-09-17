Philip 'Brave' Davis Sworn In As Prime Minister

PHILIP Edward Davis, Leader of The Progressive Liberal Party, was sworn in as the fifth Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Friday.

The private ceremony was held at The Governor-General’s office at 1 Montague Place, just after noon today.

According to Bahamas Information Services it was the prime minister elect's decision to hold a private swearing in.

"The Hon Philip Davis, prime minister elect, decided on a private swearing in ceremony this morning," the government information service said.

"There will be a public opportunity tomorrow when he will receive his Instruments of Appointment from the Governor General.

"We are being advised that the Deputy Prime Minister may also be sworn in tomorrow."

Members of the press learned of the swearing nearly three hours after it occurred.

The ceremonial swearing in is expected to take place tomorrow at 10am.