Philip 'Brave' Davis Sworn In As Prime Minister

PHILIP Edward Davis, Leader of The Progressive Liberal Party, was sworn in as the fifth Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Friday.
The private ceremony was held at The Governor-General’s office at 1 Montague Place, just after noon today.
According to Bahamas Information Services it was the prime minister elect's decision to hold a private swearing in.
"The Hon Philip Davis, prime minister elect, decided on a private swearing in ceremony this morning," the government information service said.
"There will be a public opportunity tomorrow when he will receive his Instruments of Appointment from the Governor General.
"We are being advised that the Deputy Prime Minister may also be sworn in tomorrow."
Members of the press learned of the swearing nearly three hours after it occurred.
The ceremonial swearing in is expected to take place tomorrow at 10am.
Comments
joeblow 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
...oh God! A nightmare realized. In the best interest of the country I hope I am wrong, but can a leopard change its spots?
Cobalt 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Bahamians are about to get exactly what we deserve.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Until he is sworn in Doctor Minnis would still be the PM. So he is wise to take this step.
Godspeed Mr: Davis.
Proverbs 3 Seek his will in all you do and he will show you which path to take.
TalRussell 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Notice how Red Party's, His Excellency's, — Steering at his reflection through — gold framed mirror's, — Mutterin' em's self ,— Well, that election-day shi#, — Will rung's closin' bell on my chapter as Her Majesty's governor-general, — Yes?
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
All bow to the new Overlord.
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
My predictions for the next 12 months: 1) Davis will not decrease VAT or raise minimum wage because he will claim he did not know how bad the financial burden for our country is. 2) We will get a new huge loan but it will have strings attached such as tax increases, expenditure decreases and so on.
Cobalt 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Yup
Topdude 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
And Nygard will be given political asylum.
moncurcool 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Oh my goodness! There goes the country.
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
The colony's, newly minted Premiership, — Has a broad range House-elected — contenders bench — From which to thoughtfully choose his cabinet's — Most Substantive appointments, — Yes?
themessenger 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Unfortunately Davis won’t avail himself of any of that new blood. All of the substantial posts will be given to the baggage carrying old guard, Mitchell, Hanna-Martin, Wilchcolme, Sears et al.
Topdude 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
He has to check with Nygard first.
TalRussell 38 minutes ago
@Comrade themess, — wasn't it — Obediah, who was the one working on behalf of Dr, Duane — in securing a donation of much-needed tests for Covid.— Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID