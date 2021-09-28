Taxi Union Hits Out At Atlantis

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) yesterday hit out at Atlantis in a row over the enforcement of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, asserting that a recent incident was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Wesley Ferguson, its president, confirmed to Tribune Business he has sent a letter to resort executives complaining about how his members are being treated by Atlantis personnel.

Urging the resort to back off, he wrote: “In spite of numerous telephone calls and e-mails to Atlantis executives, in a concerted effort to create a peaceful and smooth operation between Atlantis security, mid-management staff and taxi drivers amid this COVID-19 environment, it appears to be to no avail.

“An incident between an executive member of the BTCU and your [employee]......was the straw that certainly broke the camel’s back on this issue...... Firstly, taxi drivers operating from Atlantis properties, though they are mandated to adhere to certain rules, regulations and protocols, they are not employees of Atlantis; they simply operate from there.

“They are self-employed individuals and, in most cases, are touted as ambassadors of this country and should be treated as such. Taxi drivers, for the most part, are fully vaccinated and certainly up-to-date in their antigen testa. For the most part, they are more than willing to go the extra mile in following the new rules and protocols that they find to be reasonable in the fight to keep themselves and your guests safe.

“They also provide a vital and invaluable service to your guest for which you cannot successfully and effectively operate without.” Mr Ferguson also complained that Atlantis staff were seeking to take over taxi operations and discipline drivers, while also forcing the latter to remain in their vehicles, as he hinted at industrial/union action if the matter was not resolved.

Atlantis executives could not be reached for comment up to press time, despite numerous messages and phone calls by Tribune Business.