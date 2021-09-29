Alicia Wallace: There Are Voices Out There The New Government Should Be Listening To

Cabinet appointments have been made, and we have all noticed the number is quite high. Whether the new administration is piloting a new way to address the issues we are facing today or it is paying for favours or rewarding loyalty, taxpayers are footing the bill.

What are we going to demand of cabinet ministers? What do we require of them as they make decisions? In what ways do we expect them to support the people within their ministries and departments? How must they make reports to us on what is being undertaken, the progress made, roadblocks encountered and adjustments made to ensure success? How will we know when they are participating in regional and international meetings and the commitments they make there?

We need cabinet ministers to communicate. We need them to treat members of the media with respect. We need them to show up when there are opportunities to learn from people in other countries with similar contexts and issues. We especially need them to engage other stakeholders so they can be exposed to different perspectives and gather as much information as possible to assist them in making decisions and supporting the people and organisations who have been performing tasks that ought to be undertaken by the government. Among these, of course, are non-governmental organizations and advocates. Governments and civil society actors need to be in regular communication with one another at the national level, and we have only seen this happen when the country is in dire straits.

Last week, ParlAmericas coordinated a Parliamentary Dialogue with Civil Society and Youth Representatives. This dialogue focused on the need for social protection beyond the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on data. Countries welcomed to participate included Belize, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Canada and Suriname. In the virtual meeting, we heard from parliamentarians and civil society representatives about their experiences and observations during and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderated by Vice President for North America of the Parliamentary Network for Gender Equality Senator Verónica Camino of Mexico, the session built upon the recognition that the measures taken by governments with the aim of protecting public health have resulted in an increase in socio-economic inequalities.

Socio-economic inequalities, of course, have always existed, though more quietly. In many cases, it is out of sight, so out of the minds of the general public as well as legislators and policymakers. Due to the crisis, the gap has been widened and it has become more difficult to ignore the people who have been struggling every day or just barely getting by while calling no attention to their situations. We have seen the consequences of being resigned to the fact that a large group of people live pay cheque to pay cheque and/or participate in the informal or gig economy and work multiple jobs in order to make ends meet. In addition, many people depend on loans and credit cards, not only to cover emergencies, but to fill gaps we have all learned to see as temporary, anticipating the next bit of overtime or other forms of income including the sale of personal belongings.

In its brief to participants, ParlAmericas stated that social protection systems are important as vehicles for governments to respond to “additional public needs during the pandemic, providing temporary relief measures in areas like unemployment, health care, food security, and caregiving”. It noted that many needs remain unmet, especially those of women, girls, and young people. “A gender and intersectional approach is necessary to understand and meet the new or expanded needs and challenges for different groups in society,” it said.

During the session, speakers noted that we were not prepared for such a crisis. In fact, we had been living through the crisis of socio-economic inequality already. People, particularly human rights advocates, have been calling for attention to the wealth gap and the failure of governments to meet the basic needs of residents for decades, and especially since many of our systems changed and government withdrew support in areas such as healthcare, education, elder care, and child care in order to service debts. Today, we see that there is a greater debt incurred when we ignore the needs of the people, allow inequitable systems and practices to persist, and expect individuals to assume full responsibility for their wellbeing and the wellbeing of all of their dependents.

With data at the centre of this discussion, it was important to talk about research practices. Who conducts research? Is it quantitative or qualitative? Who holds the information? When and how is it shared, if ever? How is data used in the decision-making process? The countries that are best able to assess and respond to the needs of their residents are those that not only have the appropriate mechanisms for data collection, but those in which there are strong relationships between the government and non-governmental organisations. When government actors and members of civil society are in the same space, constructive dialogue can take place, gaps can be identified, and we can chart the path to develop systems that not only work for everyone today, but can respond to changing circumstances. Organisations working within communities know the weak points, how they have navigated inadequate systems, and what would make their work easier or, even better, unnecessary.

Governments often limit their scope to those who present themselves for and are eligible to receive assistance within the existing systems. Non-governmental organisations, on the other hand, tend to have consistent contact with community members, are better able to anticipate needs, and frequently fill in the gaps left by the government-run systems. These organisations, most often, are under-resourced, regularly operating beyond their capacity, and therefore unable to both collect and analyse data. In some cases, they are unwilling or unable to do so as it would compromise the safety and wellbeing of the people they serve. For this reason, our understanding of research and data have to change. We have to recognize that the people on the ground doing relief work and providing direct assistance to people in need have qualitative information that is valuable, though often ignored in favour of quantitative data, from the planning process on.

The session was a great opportunity for knowledge-sharing and ideation. Participants were able to make others aware of the work they have been doing in their own countries, pose questions to others and offer solutions or, at least, possibilities based on their own successes. It is always a useful exercise to put parliamentarians and civil society representatives in the same room to focus on a specific issue. This, most often, happens in regional spaces. We need it at the national level.

Non-governmental organisations in The Bahamas are not yet organised as a strong, influential unit, but there are a few that have a strong community base, clear vision, technical proficiency and the capacity to contribute to national planning processes. All non-governmental organisations serving people in situations of vulnerability need to be involved at some level and in some part(s) of the process. It is clear they cannot await an invitation from government. It is also clear the government is most motivated to engage them when there is a crisis and its own inability to effectively respond is exposed.

There can be no wait. We must urge the government to connect with nongovernmental organizations, recognise the expertise of community leaders, advocates, and academics, and listen to the needs of the people. The members of parliament say they want to represent their constituents. The cabinet ministers say they look forward to serving the country and contributing to the advancement of their ministries, and they need to demonstrate that care and commitment. Talk to the people who have been working for years and who have been trying to work with government entities. They need to find out what has gone wrong, what has never been right and how to develop systems to avoid the same issues going forward. To do that, they need to engage people familiar with those systems and the people using them.

One of our greatest demands of this new administration must be that it meaningfully engages experts and practitioners and commits to listening, learning and taking action based on evidence and toward a better Bahamas for all.

