Munroe: Sex With Girl, 14, ‘Not Rape’: Minister Says Teen Victim In Court Case Consented Despite Being Too Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe suggested yesterday that a 40-year-old man convicted of having unlawful sex with a 14-year-old girl received a sentence that was too severe, saying had he defended the case he would have argued it was not rape and that the girl consented.
His remarks prompted swift backlash from Free National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright and others. Some activists have called on him to be fired.
Mr Munroe said he did not have all facts of the case, but told reporters he did not understand the controversy surrounding the sentence and anger about subsequent comments made by a prosecutor about the case.
“If I was advising the accused and somebody gets seven years for raping somebody I wouldn’t have been advising my client to agree to four years for unlawful intercourse because I would say that if we go to court you would say to the judge ‘he didn’t rape her - she consented’. The fact is in law her consent is neither here nor there. If I was the defence counsel I wouldn’t have accepted a plea deal with that high a level of penalty and we would have gone to court,” he told reporters.
Earlier in the interview, Mr Munroe said sentencing guidelines for rape differ depending whether the victim is a “virgin” or a “prostitute”.
“If you were to rape a virgin, if you raped a prostitute, both are rape, you’re likely to be awarded a higher sentence for raping a nun than raping a prostitute,” the former defence attorney said. “That’s just what the case law says because you consider the impact of the offence and considering the impact of the offence you consider victim impact. So that’s a part of sentencing.”
His comments came when he was asked by reporters about Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams’ statements about a plea deal the convict received, which resulted in him getting four years in prison and three years’ probation upon release.
When contacted about the case, Mr Williams told a reporter on Wednesday: “We have a generation of highly sexualised young people, whether through media or association, and who because of parental inattention, lack of parental oversight and in some cases, tacit encouragement and acquiescence, engage in risky behaviours. The facts of this case dictated the course taken.”
He later said he was not victim blaming, however.
Mr Munroe said he was trying to understand “controversy” about the case.
When told the offence was unlawful sexual intercourse, he said: “Which means that it’s not rape. Which means you are punished because as a big man you shouldn’t be having sex with anybody under 16. If the person under 16, if you force them, they would still charge you with sex with somebody under 16 but the sentencing court would say that you forced this person, they didn’t initiate it, so you will get a higher sentence than somebody who initiates it with you. The general sentence for rape where the person isn’t consenting is seven years.”
Some observers accused Mr Williams of “victim blaming” and called for his resignation.
Asked to respond, Mr Munroe disagreed with that interpretation, saying “How is that victim blaming?”
He also said: “Yes she can give consent. You can consent from seven years old. It’s just that law says if you are under 16, if you read the offence having sexual intercourse with somebody under 16 with or without their consent which tells you that the person can consent. Just that in law, we say it doesn’t matter. If it doesn’t matter having sex with (a) 16-year-old whether she consents or she doesn’t consent that being the case since that offence has those two possibilities, the victim consent or the victim doesn’t consent. Who would believe that the sentence should be the same whether the victim consents it should be same when the victim doesn’t consent. One would hope that you would get a higher sentence when the victim doesn’t consent.”
According to published reports about the case, the girl and the man met on Facebook and met up to have sex multiple time over the course of several months. Police found the girl at the man’s home after an anonymous tip in early 2020 and met her putting on her school uniform. The child was examined at the hospital and where it was discovered she was pregnant.
In a statement issued yesterday, the FNM’s deputy leader said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis needs to rein Mr Munroe in.
“I join with all right-thinking Bahamians in condemning the utterances of Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe with regard to how the law should be interpreted with regard to adults who prey on underage girls,” Mr Cartwright said.
“His opinions on consent are repugnant and have no place in a civilised country. What the minister should be doing as a lawmaker is advocating for stronger laws to protect children, and a no tolerance approach as the minister of national security, as opposed to alerting child predators as to how they can beat the system.
“If he cannot advocate on behalf of protecting children and law-abiding citizens, then he should reconsider his current career choice.”
John 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
LAW DOES NOT HAVE EMOTIONS!! And Wayne Munroe and his deputy prosecutor is getting beaten up on.
Craig 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Munroe's reasoning makes no sense, despite his wordsmiting and sophistry. What is the purpose of the age of consent otherwise?
DonAnthony 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
What a jackass, the sentence was not too harsh it was far too lenient, should have been 10 years. Clearly Munroe is unfit for office and should resign.
zemilou 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Is this truly one of our nation's leaders saying this? Since when is it acceptable to defend -- especially publicly -- sex between and adult and a minor?
According to Section 11 under the heading "Indictable Sexual Offences" of The Bahamas's Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act, 1991:
My understanding of this: In The Bahamas statutory rape law is broken when an adult (18+ years of age) has sexual intercourse with any person older than 14 and younger than 16 with or without consent.
zemilou 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
I'd be remiss if I didn't include this from the above Act:
zemilou 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Section 10, not 1.
John 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Because they are attempting to explain the naked and undressed facts of the law to people who are full of emotions and have caught feelings on the matter. Yes, it is grossly disgusting to think of a 40 year old man having sex and establishing a sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl but only the laws on the books can apply. Does it mean now that the laws have to be changed or upgraded? And any parent ( fathers at least) finding that a ‘big rusty man’ was sexually involved with his 14 year old daughter, would become blood thirsty. Wayne Munroe was try to explain the difference between forced rape and consensual rape and also the diff between an underage person who was already sexually active and one who was a virgin being the victim. These all have bearing on the penalty given for rape. And if the sentence for forced rape is seven years and the convict in this instance was given four years prison time, plus two years probation then that is within the sentenc norms. What the public is probably crying out for is the overall increase in the penalties for rape. And this must be measured under two parameters as opposed to modern day Bahamas, where the act now seems so perverted and has enraged many. Firstly under slavery, it was a common practice for slave owners or members to f his family to deflower young, virgin slaves, and many below the age of consent. Back then, this behavior was justified on several fronts: Firstly that the slave master owned the slave girl and had all rights and full access to her. Secondly it was considered an economic activity. The quicker a slave can become active and start to breed, the greater the financial gain for the owner. After all he had to feed and clothe her.
Craig 1 hour ago
WTH?!? LOL!!
John 51 minutes ago
Then after the slave trade there was barely little for a person to do after reaching child bearing age except get married and start a family. Most family islands did not have high schools and even for economic reasons, parents would give consent for their daughters to get married at The age of 14-15-16 years old. And it was acceptable and considered ‘normal’. BUT TODAY! A fourteen year old is still considered a child by any stretch of the imagination. She is not considered physically or mentally mature enough to be engaging in sex and it is flesh crawling disgusting to be having sex with someone THREE TIMES her age. There is college and university and careers and career building and requirements for flexibility and mobility that will be severely hampered by an absent father child clinging to her skirt. Her whole life is ahead of her and she destroyed it not just by having sex but by becoming impregnated by an older dude. So it’s time to fix the law. Society frowns on this type of sexual activity and these types of relationships. Lock up the perpetrators and throw away the keys even. Will that be a deterrent or will there be more single parents with fathers behind bars
M0J0 33 minutes ago
Listen folks need to take emotions out of it, everyone making noise but the parent, take this note, the child was not rapped but simply having sex under the legal age, in the case its obvious that she did not say she was raped not were any charges brought forth on rape.
Twocent 20 minutes ago
Unless we impose the strictness of the law concerning such cases we will perpetuate the destruction of our young women’s futures. By such an example any adult male should be made aware that it will be his life and liberty which he risks, and risks completely. And unless we take measures to adequately educate our people of the consequences of sexually driven behaviors which impact the lives of others we shall overburden our already overburdened society with deeper social issues. The child concerned in this case was far too immature to fully comprehend the ramifications of her choices, therefore, due to her ignorance and immaturity, she WAS RAPED by an adult. An example should be made of the 40 yr old! Not excuses. By his comments Wayne Monroe has clearly shown he has no interest in protecting the young and vulnerable in our society from predatory adults and that he himself is too immature or ignorant to fully comprehend the deeper issue for the betterment of our society.
thephoenix562 9 minutes ago
“Yes she can give consent. You can consent from seven years old"
What the hell. This from a government minister? Where is the PM ?.Why is this man still representing the Government ?
