260,000 Vehicles - And Only 436 Of Them Electric

THE more than 260,000 registered vehicles in The Bahamas contribute significantly to the country’s air pollution, a Department of Road Traffic official said at a World Health Day Symposium hosted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Pan American Health Organisation.

Of the registered vehicles in the country, it was reported that there are only 436 hybrid or electric vehicles, accounting for 0.2 percent.

Commander Bertram Bowleg, acting Road Traffic controller, believes the country should move in the direction of Europe where bicycles are the main mode of transportation in The Netherlands.

The symposium focused on climate change and its linkages to health.

Speaking on the topic of air pollution, Mr Bowleg said that transportation by sea, air, and land contributes to the problem.

“The Bahamas is a small nation and I saw it fit to share data collection regarding the amount of (vehicular) transportation in our little country and how much we as a nation contribute to our own air pollution,” he said.

Mr Bowleg reported that there are currently 263,672 registered vehicles in the Road Traffic Department’s management system.

This only accounts for eight islands in the country, he stated.

Mr Bowleg provided numbers for only seven islands.

In Abaco, there are 15,014 registered vehicles; Andros, 523; Eleuthera, 12,208; Exuma, 4,439; Grand Bahama, 43,506, Long Island, 966; and New Providence with 186,690 vehicles.

In the case of Andros, Mr Bowleg explained: “Andros was just placed on the system so the number we got from Andros is only those that are on the system right now.”

He provided a breakdown of the registered vehicles in the country.

He reported that cars accounted for 222,005; trucks, 23,602; golf carts, 4,586; miscellaneous 2,820; motorbikes 2,097; and bicycles, 47.

“I went to Europe and the number is upside down; they have more bicycles than the use of cars and they have bicycle garages – not car garages, and I saw thousands of them,” he said.

“We as a nation need to move in that direction. We are very small compared to Rotterdam and Amsterdam and those other countries.”

Commander Bowleg indicated that of all vehicles on the system, only 436 are hybrid or electric.

He said that the 23,602 registered vehicles that are classified as trucks include the big rigs that carry sand and delivery trucks.

Mr Bowleg noted that less than five percent of registered vehicles are high pollution vehicles.

“Those are the tractors and excavators with the high stacks that give off black smoke,” he explained.

He stressed that the number of cars in the country has increased significantly over the years, since 2016.

“Now, we have 263,672. You can see the vast difference in our country over the years, adding more and more pollution to our little (country).

Mr Bowleg said the registration of electric and hybrid vehicles was less than 20 in 2016.

He stated that the number “jumped drastically” in 2017, but then started to decrease year after year because high demand for those cars drove up the cost.

“The industry noticed that electrical cars were being bought and were so much in demand the price almost doubled, and people decided to go back to the regular vehicles.”

He said the Ministry of Transport is working towards adapting to climate change mitigation initiatives.

Among some of the measures taken, he noted the introduction of a road traffic system has helped progress the ministry to a cashless and paperless work environment and reduce waste.

Mr Bowleg said that the department is working towards improving inspection standards to ensure vehicles can only be registered after meeting global benchmarks.