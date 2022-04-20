Tributes Paid To Veteran Educator Mary Cooper

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama community is grieving the “huge loss” of well-known retired veteran educator Mary Cooper, who died on Easter Monday.

Mrs Cooper served for more than four decades as an educator. News of her death came as a blow to many in Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey remembered Ms Cooper as a person who led an exemplary life.

“She was a highly esteemed educator who selflessly dedicated her life to service. Her commitment and passion for educating our nation’s youth is evident in the wonderful legacy she has left behind; a legacy which is immortalised in the countless Bahamian men and women who were educated under her tutelage, and today are productive citizens making invaluable contributions to The Bahamas and to countries around the world.

“She was a transformational leader and she will be missed,” Ms Moxey said.

Progressive Liberal Party Vice Chairman Julian Sawyer offered condolences on behalf of the party and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Mr Sawyer said: “A devout Anglican and nationalist, Mary Cooper was known as a disciplinarian, but at all times she demonstrated her deep care and love for her students and colleagues. Mary Cooper leaves a legacy of excellence and strong leadership.

“We are grateful for her contributions and give thanks for her decades of committed and dedicated service.”

Yvonne Ward, district superintendent of eastern Grand Bahama at the Ministry of Education, told The Tribune that it is indeed a sad day in education.

Tributes and condolences continued to pour in yesterday from those in the education and the Anglican communities, as well as from former students and local civic and political organisations.

The Grand Bahama Administrators Association said Mrs Cooper made significant contributions to education and touched the lives of many individuals during her 44-year career in education.

The education community has seen its share of loss in recent times with the transitioning of so many well-loved educators. Mary Cooper was one such educator,” a statement from the association noted.

“She has led the way as an exemplar in the field of education. She was synonymous with discipline and excellence in school management.”

According to GBAA, Mrs Cooper began her teaching career at the legendary Hawksbill High School where she served as a teacher and administrator. She served as vice principal at the Discovery Primary School, now Bishop Michael Eldon School, and as the principal of West End All Age School.

She was the longest serving principal to date of St Georges High School and the first female principal earning her the title “Mother Jaguar”. She later went on to lead the district of Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Cays in her role as assistant director of education in the Ministry of Education.

Sheryl Wood, principal at the Bishop Michael Eldon High School, worked with Mrs Cooper for more than 15 years and described her as an inspiration.

“This is really a sad time for us,” she said. “Mary Cooper has given so much to the Grand Bahama community. We are barely over the death of Anita Doherty, and now we are grieving at the news of Cooper’s passing. She has been an inspiration to not only students, but many educators and administrators.”

Ms Wood said Mrs Cooper was a very supportive and compassionate person.

“When she was my supervisor, she was the kind of person who gave you good, valuable advice and direction, and I appreciate that about her,” she recalled.

Peter Adderley, president of Creative Works, said his former teacher Mrs Cooper was a “polarised figure in education.”

“Her principled approach was not always popular. I speak now of her death, as during her life, Mary Cooper was a talented West End, Grand Bahama, Hollingsworth girl who was no nonsense.

“Her tough love was more appreciated later in life for her students. Her dedication and commitment to the structure of local and national educational development were unmatched. “The grade seven block of students that Mary Cooper took carriage for in the late 1970s at Hawksbill High School are among the best and brightest in our country, and many continue to boast international acclaim,” Mr Adderley said.

Mr Adderley added that far beyond Mrs Cooper’s achievements as an educator, she gave her life to serving God and the building of the Anglican faith.

“She was my stern teacher who became a friend, particularly during her retirement from the public service,” he said. “Yet another West Grand Bahama-rooted and iconic educator leaves us on the heels of Anita Doherty’s passing.”

Ms Doherty is another Grand Bahama educator who died in March.

Mrs Cooper is survived by her husband, Reverend Father Rudolph Cooper, their three sons, and her extended family.