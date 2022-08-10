LPIA achieves Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR’s ‘gold standard’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

NASSAU Airport Development Company Ltd has announced that LPIA has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, NAD has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its airport terminal facilities.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The programme verifies that LPIA implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the airport has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, NAD, under the direction of Jonathan Hanna, newly appointed Vice President of Operations, was required to demonstrate compliance with the programme’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

“The accreditation took considerable effort and shows our commitment as an airport to safeguard the health and safety of all airport users and our desire for continuous improvement. Our Customer Experience team continues to go above and beyond on a daily basis to keep our facilities in pristine condition despite the numerous challenges associated with COVID,” Mr Hanna said.