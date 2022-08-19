Get ready to pay more at the store

By JADE RUSSELL

SUPER Value owner Rupert Roberts says the prices of items such as rice, cooking oils, tomato products and evaporated milk will see an increase in the coming weeks.

Elevated costs are expected, he said, up until next March.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday Mr Robert with one of the grocery store chain’s buyers gave a glimpse into how prices have fluctuated.

“Evaporated milk we had a major price increase and still are having a price increase now on milk,” the buyer said.

The buyer further explained that Super Value was also recently informed from one of its suppliers that the price of rice will increase by at least 15 to 20 percent by the end of this month.

Despite the inflation of grocery item prices and higher daily living expenses in the country, some customers are still apprehensive to buy off brand products, Mr Roberts said.

“We have a lot of off brand oil, but they’re reluctant to buy under the national plan,” he continued.

Mr Roberts told The Tribune he was hopeful that inflation would level out.

“We hope that it levels out by the first quarter of next year and that’s what we see happening, unless a catastrophe in the world like the war changes it.”