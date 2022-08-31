Tourism ‘treading warily’ over Junkanoo Beach

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday rejected assertions that it was neglecting the concerns of Junkanoo Beach vendors, but said it was “treading carefully” due to uncertainty over who represents and speaks for them.

The ministry spoke out after Wendi Constantine, president of the Bahamas Docks & Allied Venues Association (BDAVA), who said she represents Junkanoo Beach as well as Potter’s Cay vendors, told Tribune Business that for “weeks the association has been trying to get a meeting” with officials who have responsibility for Junkanoo Beach.

She added that the group’s effort to arrange a meeting with Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister who is also responsible for tourism, investments and aviation, had also proven fruitless. But Senator Randy Rolle, global relations consultant with the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, told Tribune Business this was not accurate and the Ministry of Tourism has a “chain of emails” to prove it has been in contact with the Ministry of Tourism.

He added the difficulty in negotiating with the Association stems from the ministry’s concern that it does not represent all the vendors on Junkanoo Beach, and there is another group that it was advised it should deal directly with.

Senator Rolle said he is “aware of the issues at Junkanoo Beach”, but until the vendors’ true representation is fully sorted out the ministry wishes to “tread carefully.”

He added: “We have been working feverishly on trying to make the Junkanoo Beach more attractive for visitors to the area. Upon coming to office, we were aware that there was a lack of running water and we brought Water and Sewerage out to Junkanoo Beach to deal with that matter. We have only been in power for less than a year and these longstanding matters take time.”

The Association, in a statement, said: “Successful business owners would share the same concerns that vendors have as it relates to the productivity, safety and upward mobility of their businesses.

“The Association commended the Government’s participation in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was signed between the Government and the unions to increase and encourage dialogue. However, the Ministry of Tourism is not showing the same sincerity as the Office of the Prime Minister has on similar matters.”

It branded the alleged lack of support by the Ministry of Tourism as “very concerning” and lending to “mistrust”. Citing heavy traffic congestion with limited parking, and a lack of controls, the Association continued: “Tourists are left scrambling everywhere with no control along with a lack of safety measures for Junkanoo Beach.

“The Association commends small business owners on Junkanoo Beach and they should be respected and supported. The Association admits that private investment is necessary but says investing in Bahamians should be the Government’s priority,” it added.

“The country should have learned a valuable lesson from the pandemic. Hoteliers packed up and left when the going got tough but small Bahamian-owned businesses kept Bahamians employed. The Association is asking the deputy prime minister to step in to arrange a meeting with us, along with the vendors and the Ministry of Tourism, to discuss a way to resolve some of the vendors’ concerns, which are in reason.

“On Friday August 26, there was a fire at an establishment on Junkanoo Beach and to-date not one person from the Ministry of Tourism reached out to the Association. The vendors on Junkanoo Beach have had concerns for a long time. In light of this situation the Association hopes that the Ministry of Tourism can see the urgency for dialogue that involve the vendors and our number one industry.”