Detention Centre upgrades ‘to cost at minimum seven figures’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell revealed that necessary upgrades to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre will cost “seven figures at the very minimum”.

He said there is a new medical facility at the site and soon the government hopes to have an official commissioning of that facility in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Health.

The minister gave the updates to reporters when questioned about the detention centre.

He said: “The detention centre, again, that is a work in progress. I am pleased to report that just last week we have a new medical facility and very soon we hope to have an official commissioning of that facility in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and, of course, the Ministry of Health and so I’m very pleased with that. We’re looking to upgrade our detention centre and we’re also looking to possibly move towards the construction of a detention centre in Inagua.”

Asked how much it cost the government for upgrades on the books so far, Mr Bell stated: “The upgrades you’re talking seven figures, at the very minimum. The detention centre obviously needs a whole lot of upgrade in terms of infrastructure, physical and otherwise in terms of ensuring that all of the technical support that they need, the cameras, the CCTV, the lookout tower. All of that is updated. As I indicated, the medical dorm, now we have to move towards equipping it and so you’re talking some good sum of money.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bell also expressed optimism regarding the impending increase of the minimum wage in the private sector.

“From all indications it is going very smoothly. All of the employees, the Employers’ Confederation and all they’re on board, certainly. As you would be aware, the government public service has already gotten their increase and so we’re very pleased with what we have achieved. We told the people that, once elected, we will increase minimum wage, and that is done,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, I can even take it further. We’re now moving in the direction of a liveable wage. And so today, I have a meeting with the department heads of the Department of Labour to discuss the start of actually educating everybody on ensuring that we get the employers on board as quickly as possible. So we get the dialogue going, and determine what it is, how the legislation will take shape.”

Many have been disgruntled over the cost of living increasing, but not salaries. Road Traffic officials have confirmed the department’s plan to increase service fees in the new year, with the changes set to take effect January 1, 2023.

The minister mentioned the importance of everybody getting onboard the discussion for a liveable wage.

“This is why they ought to get involved into the debate moving towards a liveable wage, and the idea and the objective of a liveable wage is to ensure that as inflation and Road Traffic and food and the food stores, everything goes up, that your wage goes up at the same time. How we achieve that is open for discussion and debate and that is why we need everybody to get on board,” Mr Bell said.