Police officer in a coma after 'jumping from car'

FAMILY and close friends of a police officer who allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle this week have launched a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses.

On Sunday, police officer Thomas Mario Hairston, 33, was admitted to hospital with significant head injuries after the reported incident. He is now in a coma.

In a statement released Monday, police said initial reports indicate that Hairston and a female companion were occupants of a grey Toyota that was travelling in the Joe Farrington Road area.

At some point, the victim, a front seat passenger, allegedly jumped from the vehicle following an argument, police reported.

He was taken to hospital by EMS personnel where he remains in critical condition.

According to relatives yesterday, due to the nature of his injuries, the 33-year-old now needs to be airlifted abroad to receive additional medical attention.

“The damage to his skull and brain resulted in a surgical procedure in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday December 19th, 2022,” a relative posted on the GoFundMe page.

“It has now been determined that further medical expertise is necessary for a better chance of saving his life.

“Most recently, Thomas Mario was given the go ahead to be treated at Jackson State Memorial in Miami, Florida. As he remains in a comatose state, he will need to be airlifted to the facility as soon as possible.”

The relative described the officer as a “well mannered” person who is full of life and said the family is doing everything in their power to save his life.

“Every moment is vital, and although Thomas Mario is stable, he is fighting for his life,” the family member said. “If you know Thomas Mario, you know him to be a pleasant, well mannered, highly intelligent, artistically talented young man, who is full of life, joy and kindness.

“We are trying to do everything possible to save his life, and if you too would like to assist the family financially with his medical expenses at this time, please donate.”

The GoFundMe account for Mr Hairston raised more than $3,000 up to press time yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old woman is said to be assisting police with their investigation at last report.