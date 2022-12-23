Man accused of stealing phone at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison by the Magistrate’s Court after being accused of stealing a woman’s cash and phone at gunpoint earlier this month.

Shelton Daxon, 19, represented by attorney Alex Dorsett, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on December 14 in New Providence the accused, armed with a handgun, robbed Stephanie Davis of $480 cash and her Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at $400.

In court, Daxon was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

He was further told that as the magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted he will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Daxon’s VBI is due for service on February 20.