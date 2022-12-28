ALICA WALLACE: Justice for Megan Thee Stallion

IN July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion (legal name Megan Pete) was shot in her foot in Los Angeles. She posted on Instagram: “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She noted that, contrary to what was being said on social media and in gossip blogs, she was not arrested, but police transported her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to have the bullet fragments removed. She shared on Instagram that she was hurt and traumatised, noting that black women are unprotected, yet do all they can to protect others.

In August 2020, amid rumours, Megan publicly identified Tory Lanez (legal name Daystar Peterson), a far less popular rapper, as the shooter. She assured her fans that she would not lie about being shot.

There was much speculation about what took place as people could not understand why Megan Thee Stallion did not identify her shooter earlier. She said she did not want to cause any escalation with the police — called to the scene by a Hollywood Hills resident who heard gunshots — that could result in one or more deaths. As a result, Peterson was initially charged with and arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

People continued to question whether or not Megan Thee Stallion was shot. According to people who did not know her at all, she was not behaving the way they would expect a victim to behave. Misinformation was also being fed to celebrity gossip blogs which ran stories to discredit her.

At the time, she was promoting one of the biggest singles of the year — WAP — with Cardi B, and people took this as evidence that she had not been assaulted. As people got louder in their attacks on her, Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo of her injured foot. She later posted: “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk?” Those people were looking for any excuse to call her a liar and defend the person who assaulted her, either because they already hated or were his fans.

A statement from the Los Angeles District County District Attorney’s Office said there was an argument in the SUV, Megan Thee Stallion exited the vehicle, and Peterson shot at her feet which resulted in her injury. The District Attorney’s Office said Peterson could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

In September 2020, Peterson used the incident to promote his album. He referenced it in more than one song, even including clips of people talking about the incident. When he promoted his album, he positioned it as his response to the public discussion about the shooting. He knew this would help to drive people to buy and play the album, in search of answers or, at the very least, more drama.

Bits and pieces of information about the incident have been leaked over the past two years. One of the most widely shared is that Peterson shouted, “Dance, [expletive]!” before shooting at Megan Thee Stallion. It was suggested that someone else fired the shots, with fingers pointing at Megan Thee Stallion’s best friend (at the time) Kelsey Harris. Harris, while admitting she was there, denied shooting her friend. This was clearly a distraction, and people have continued to assert that Peterson was being blamed for a crime Harris committed.

Megan Thee Stallion handled the situation differently. She was silent until she decided to correct the narrative. She made statements on Instagram, both in posts and in live videos. She also used her platform to draw attention, not to her own case, but to the way black women are (mis)treated.

In her SNL debut, she performed the Savage remix with a “Protect Black Women” backdrop. About two and a half minutes into the performance, there was the sound of gunshots and the stage lighting went dark. The sound of Malcom X’s voice is heard. “The most disrespected, neglected person in America is the black woman.” Then there was the sound of breaking glass along with “Savage!” The quote continued, punctuated by “Savage!” Which was accompanied by everyone on stage thrusting their fists into the air. A short clip of Tamika Mallory was played, following by Megan Thee Stallion saying: “We need to protect our black women, and love our black women, because at the end of the day, we need our black women. We need to protect our black men and stand up for our black men, and protect our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men.”

Megan Thee Stallion also wrote an op-ed for The New York Times entitled “Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black Women.” In it, she said: “[The threat of violent] is even more intense for black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a black woman.”

Megan Thee Stallion found ways to be true to herself. She shared parts of her story when she was ready. She used the medium that were more comfortable and accessible to her and that would reach her intended audience. She also found ways to contribute to a conversation that was not just about her, but about a much larger group of people who are constantly at-risk, often living in fear, and frequently failed by systems and individuals.

She used her individual experience to comment on an issue that is universal to black women, using her platform which gave her a wide audience. This, in so many cases, is the work that survivors do. Many are not allowed to focus on our own healing, but must join the people working for change. Sometimes, it is not until a person tries to use the “justice” system that they realise how unjust it really is.

Peterson was charged with the shooting in October 2020 and pleaded not guilty in November 2020. In July 2021, he violated the protective order against him. On December 12, 2022, the trial finally started. Peterson was charged with assault with semi-automatic firearm, intentional discharge of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. In her testimony, Megan Thee Stallion talked about the harassment she experienced and the toll it has taken on her mental health. On December 23, 2022, Peterson was found guilty and taken into custody. In a statement, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro said: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Los Angeles Country district attorney George Gascón commended Pete’s courage and vulnerability, acknowledging the scrutiny she was under and that black women are often not believed when they report violence against them.

The effect this has on Megan Thee Stallion, personally and professionally, remains to be seen. The court case is over, and the jury has decided that she was telling the truth. The perpetrator will face punishment by the State. This, however, is never enough.

As a survivor, Megan Thee Stallion endured more than two years of harassment in various forms, including digs at her in songs produced by men in the music industry.

Justice is not only punishment, but repair. What will be done to protect the survivor from further attacks and support her healing? This is, too often, left to the survivor to figure out on their own, or with their close circles.

For those who followed the case closely and waited for the verdict, the announcement that Peterson was found guilty felt like a win, but an empty one. Questions remain. Advocates have been talking, for a long time, about the inadequacies of the system. Survivors have lived experience of it.

Yes, this is a US case, and we live in The Bahamas. How much better or worse do you think it is here? Importantly, what do we do with what we know now? While consequences are a part of justice, punishment will never be enough.

Centring the needs of survivors ought to be on the government’s list of New Year’s resolutions. Megan Thee Stallion’s case is one that we can study, discuss, and build upon to develop a system that is effective in responding to the specific needs of survivors, beyond protection from and punishment of the perpetrator. It needs to be prioritised, and it must include health, education, social services in addition to law enforcement. Survivors need comprehensive, ongoing care.