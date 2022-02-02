New Taxes Only As ‘Last Resort’: Davis Hoping Improved Collection Systems Will Deliver Revenue Targets

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says his government does not want to put any further tax burdens on the Bahamian people to achieve its fiscal projections.
While in Grand Bahama on Monday, Mr Davis indicated he is optimistic about his administration’s fiscal plans and said any new taxes would be a “last resort” for his administration.
“As I would have said to agencies some time ago, my first job would be to see how we grow the economy; any new taxes are a last resort in our agenda,” he said, during a press briefing with reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport.
“We are not seeking to put any further burden on our Bahamian people.”
“ We think that our tax, that where we are now with collections and enforcements, we ought to be able to take care of the services that we need to deliver and promises we made to see them fulfilled.”
This comes after Tribune Business reported on Monday the government planned to bridge the “gap” to its $1.3bn revenue increase with “additional measures” in the upcoming mid-year budget.
Simon Wilson, the Ministry of Finance’s financial secretary, recently told Tribune Business that some “new tax measures” will be required to achieve the projected 55.7 percent increase in government revenues over the next four years - an objective critical to achieving a forecast $71.9m budget surplus by the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
Tribune Business reported that while Mr Wilson did not provide any details on the new and/or increased taxes under consideration, he said the government’s senior tax officials were also confident “a significant” sum remains uncollected annually across real property taxes, VAT, customs duties and excise tax.
In terms of hurricane restoration, Mr Davis has expressed his disappointment with the pace of restoration work on Grand Bahama and Abaco.
Asked why he felt this way, the Prime Minister said: “I think it is personnel we asked to get things done not moving enough, and so we just have to crack the whip, and that is what we intend to do.”
In the meantime, the Prime Minister also confirmed the government has engaged an international law firm to help access funding for restoration efforts.
Mr Davis was asked about a tweet on his Twitter page indicating that a letter of engagement was signed between the government and the law firm of Holland and Knight to access funding to assist with post-Hurricane Dorian restoration.
The reporter asked about the details and what it means for Grand Bahama and Abaco.
Mr Davis explained the country needs assistance and there are lots of grants out there that could help The Bahamas.
“I want to say in keeping with our stress to the corporate citizens of the country, we need assistance, and we need to do this together,” he said. “We were able to have assistance of a corporate citizen to help us engage Holland and Knight to go out and seek grant funding for us. That is one of the… I did not want to disclose everything we are doing, but that the law firm would be lobbying for us.
“There is lots of funding out in the world particularly for climate change, and medical matters, and particularly after COVID, there’s been quite an appetite to assist jurisdictions such as our small island developing state.
“And to navigate through the maze to get to it, we need some assistance, and so Holland and Knight was identified as someone that could do it,” he stated.
Prime Minister Davis said that it is being done by a corporate citizen who will pay for it.
“I want to thank them publicly, but they want to remain anonymous for the time being. And we expect to see results from that. That is why I am confident that we would be able to deliver in short order our promises,” he stated.
Comments
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
After already shafting people with property tax, I guess he needs to calm things down before starting up again. The 'Last Resort' will probably happen in less than 1 year from now.
tribanon 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Four quick observations:
1) Davis once again says absolutely nada about reducing the size and costs of our grossly over-bloated and unproductive government sector.
2) Davis obviously does not appreciate that every dollar added to our national debt by government borrowing is a tax on the Bahamian people.
3) When Davis talks about all of the funding out there in the world for 'his' government to tap into for climate change, medical matters, etc., he conveniently fails to point out that most of such funding is in the form of lower interest loans as opposed to outright free grants.
4) As for Davis's promise that new taxes will only be a last resort by 'his' government, that does not explain why he and Cooper have tasked Sleazy and Slimy James Smith, Dumbo Michael Halkitis and Tax-hit-man Simon Wilson with finding "new", yes "new", sources of funds to keep the PLP gravy train chugging along.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
The main issue is the stealing, overpricing and lack of accountability in the Government's financial system. The rents and leases are overpriced. The building contracts are overpriced. Dead people pensions are still being collected and the pension bill is growing exponentially. Duplication of overtime monies/work orders etc goes unnoticed. The SOEs are bleeding millions daily. The Auditor General's reports into Government Department anomalies go unheeded. ........... And the list goes on.
Also, if the Government was to make better use of its human resources (civil service), then there will be less strain on the Treasury. With a $80 million per month wage bill, is the Government getting value for money?????
And we all agree .......... the Government is either being shafted by its present tax collectors or is unable/incapable of collecting the taxes that are on the books by other means ............. Maybe if it goes online, more may be collected. Maybe, if the rich Bahamians and the foreigners are not given all of the tax breaks ...............But who knows in 242???????????
KapunkleUp 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
You hit a point with rents and leases. I've long thought that building a huge building (think pentagon size) to house all government offices in one place makes perfect sense and a lot cheaper long term. Government owns enough land to do this. Makes parking a non issue, no more rent/leases and all the space they need in one place. Probably still need a very small number of outlying offices but nothing on scale there is now.
Sickened 54 minutes ago
Can't happen. Sebas and Mosko would never approve that - they lust for government rental income.
hrysippus 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Only those ignorant of how politicos spin announcements will take FIllUP's latest utterance as anything but a preamble to the introduction of new taxes. The only question here is will it increasing VAT TO 25%, Income Tax on everybody, or Property Tax on Out Island and undeveloped land.
Sickened 52 minutes ago
Absolutely correct. This is just an introduction to put us on notice that Income Tax is coming soon. Definitely well before the next election.
Proguing 33 minutes ago
Yep, he is just testing the waters here....
avidreader 23 minutes ago
Exactly what the former administration had planned in the event that they were returned to office last September. We were warned that changes were in the pipeline. No government wants high unemployment and since talk of the stresses resulting from unchecked population increase apparently is "tabu", the solution is to impose taxes to maintain the facade of a prosperous economy. This solution works only for a limited time. The apparent higher standard of living in this country which has attracted many people from more crowded and unpleasant countries in many parts of the world, was maintained for many years on borrowed money that has to be repaid with interest. That is the reality that we have to face. Politicians are unwilling to address the deeper, underlying issues out of fear of a backlash at the polls.
TalRussell 23 minutes ago
Word of warning to "Brave" Davis.
t's vital that "Brave" Davis must withdraw from those responsible of de absurdness in de drip, drip governance confusion that keeps flowing down to de Popoulaces'OfCommeners' from behind walls of de office of premiership, ― Yes?
bahamianson 21 minutes ago
We cant keep operating like this. Every year new taxes are introduced or existing taxes go up all because government cannot manage the money they have, waste money on usless projects ( baseball stadium) , or pilfering in every department. Along with those are salary increases, benefits and jobs for friends and lovers. How can we go on? It is unsustainable. We all will die from high blood pressure due to the stress of uncertainty of the future. Well, the only certainty is taxes will always go up regardless if you can afford to pay them.
